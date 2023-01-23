✕ Close Nadhim Zahawi releases statement in response to tax affair claims

Rishi Sunak has ordered his ethics adviser to examine Nadhim Zahawi’s tax affairs after the Tory party chair admitted a “careless” error led to him paying a penalty to HMRC.

The prime minister, who is under pressure to reveal how much he knew about Mr Zahawi’s tax dispute when he appointed him in September, said he asked for the ethics probe as “clearly in this case there are questions that need answering”.

Mr Zahawi said he was confident he “acted properly throughout” and has resisted calls to stand down despite warnings from Tory MPs that his position is “untenable”.

A source close to the former chancellor told PA that Mr Zahawi would stay in his role, while a senior Tory said he was “unlikely” to survive the row over a tax penalty from HMRC, estimated at around £5m.

Anneliese Dodds, Labour chair, said her Tory counterpart could help clear up the controversy by publishing his tax returns going back to 2018, the year a stake in YouGov was sold by a Gibraltar-registered trust linked to Mr Zahawi.