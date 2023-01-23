Nadhim Zahawi – live: Rishi Sunak orders ethics probe of Tory chair over tax row
‘Questions need answering’ over Zahawi’s HMRC settlement, says prime minister
Rishi Sunak has ordered his ethics adviser to examine Nadhim Zahawi’s tax affairs after the Tory party chair admitted a “careless” error led to him paying a penalty to HMRC.
The prime minister, who is under pressure to reveal how much he knew about Mr Zahawi’s tax dispute when he appointed him in September, said he asked for the ethics probe as “clearly in this case there are questions that need answering”.
Mr Zahawi said he was confident he “acted properly throughout” and has resisted calls to stand down despite warnings from Tory MPs that his position is “untenable”.
A source close to the former chancellor told PA that Mr Zahawi would stay in his role, while a senior Tory said he was “unlikely” to survive the row over a tax penalty from HMRC, estimated at around £5m.
Anneliese Dodds, Labour chair, said her Tory counterpart could help clear up the controversy by publishing his tax returns going back to 2018, the year a stake in YouGov was sold by a Gibraltar-registered trust linked to Mr Zahawi.
Rishi Sunak has asked his independent ethics adviser to investigate the Nadhim Zahawi tax row, saying there were “clearly questions that need answering” (Adam Forrest writes).
The prime minister said Mr Zahawi will remain Conservative Party chairman while he is under investigation over a possible breach of the ministerial code.
On a visit to a hospital in Northamptonshire, the PM told reporters: “Integrity and accountability is really important to me and clearly in this case there are questions that need answering.
“That’s why I’ve asked our independent adviser to get to the bottom of everything, to investigate the matter fully and establish all the facts and provide advice to me on Nadhim Zahawi’s compliance with the ministerial code.”
Recession to be worse than previously thought, experts say
The recession expected to hit the UK could be twice as bad as previously thought, economists warn.
Soaring household bills, slow growth, and forecasts of a protracted economic downturn have taken their toll on the millions of Britons struggling against the tough economic environment – thought to be the worst in recent memory.
Faced with a worsening situation, less government support and higher taxes, early signs of possible recovery last week look increasingly distant, with economists at consultancy firm EY saying they thought each of the next three years could be worse than they had expected in the past.
It comes just three months after EY’s Item Club predicted a 0.3 per cent contraction in gross domestic product (GDP) this year, followed by 2.4 per cent growth next year and a 2.3 per cent rise in 2025.
Experts say downturn will not necessarily last longer than previous forecasts
Boris Johnson dismisses BBC chairman loan claims as 'a load of complete nonsense'
Boris Johnson has dismised claims that he was helped to secure a loan by a man who shortly after became chair of the BBC.
Richard Sharp insisted he was “not involved in making a loan or arranging a guarantee” for the then-prime minister but acknowledged the row is a “distraction” for the broadcaster.
Mr Johnson has insisted that Mr Sharp had no knowledge of his personal finances.
BBC to review any conflict of interest over chair’s role in Boris Johnson loan
The BBC board will look into conflicts of interest involving the appointment of its chairman Richard Sharp amid claims he was helped Boris Johnson secure a £800,000 credit line (Adam Forrest writes).
Announcing the review, Mr Sharp said he wanted to ensure “all the appropriate guidelines have been followed” and has asked the BBC board’s nominations committee to review the matter.
Labour is demanding an investigation following a Sunday Times report that Mr Sharp introduced the loan guarantor, multimillionaire Canadian Sam Blyth, to the cabinet secretary Simon Case.
Zahawi: ‘I acted properly throughout’ tax row
Nadhim Zahawi said “I am confident I acted properly throughout” as he welcomed an investigation launched amid questions over his tax affairs.
Rishi Sunak opened the investigation today as he faced pressure to sack the Tory chair over a settlement with HMRC.
Brexit: UK set to hit £1trn export target 15 years late
The UK will be 15 years late in hitting a Conservative government target of £1tn in annual exports after trade was hit by Brexit difficulties, it has emerged (Adam Forrest writes).
The government’s own projections have revealed that the value of British exports will not hit £1tn until 2035, despite a pledge by David Cameron that the goal would be achieved by 2020.
Boris Johnson later revived the promise and said the target would be reached by 2030 – but Department for International Trade (DIT) estimates now show it won’t be hit until five years later.
UK set to hit £1trn export target 15 years late amid Brexit slump
Government accused of ‘failure and broken promises’, as exports set to slump next year
Nadhim Zahawi arrives at Tory HQ amid tax storm
Nadhim Zahawi arrived at Conservative Campaign Headquarters in London this morning amid calls for him to be sacked over his tax affairs.
The Tory Party chair said “Morning!” to the press gathered outside. He then went inside the building.
Questions over the former chancellor’s future in government have been raised by his admission that he paid a settlement to HMRC over a “careless” error.
Nadhim Zahawi ‘misled officials over David Cameron’s Greensill messages'
Nadhim Zahawi failed to tell officials that he had exchanged WhatsApp messages with David Cameron when the former PM was contacting ministers about Greensill Capital loans, it has been reported (Adam Forrest reports).
The Tory chair – fighting for his political life after admitting he had to settle a tax dispute with HMRC – wrongly told investigators that he had not exchanged messages with Mr Cameron, according to The Times.
A probe by the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) found that Mr Zahawi did not tell officials about messages from Mr Cameron looking for help with contact details, the newspaper said.
Tory chair said to have wrongly told investigators there was no communication with former PM
Nearly 350,000 patients waited over 12 hours at A&E last year
A record number of nearly 350,000 patients waited more than 12 hours to be seen at A&E in 2022 (Daniel Reast writes).
New figures analysed by the Liberal Democrats reveal a staggering rise in experiences of 12 hour delays in emergency care since 2015.
By last year, the number of patients waiting more than 12 hours for emergency admission reached 347,700 or a mean average of almost 1,000 patients a day.
These figures suggest that more people waited over 12 hours at A&E in just two days last year than in the whole of 2015.
A number equivalent to the population of Leicester waited longer than 12 hours for treatment in 2022
No one in tax trouble should be made chancellor, says Tory MP
A Tory MP said nobody should be appointed chancellor in the midst of a personal tax dispute, after reports that Nadhim Zahawi may have reached a settlement with HMRC while in No 11.
Peter Aldous, MP for Waveney, said on Times Radio that it’s “not acceptable” to “have a situation where the chancellor or his private advisors are negotiating a settlement with HMRC”.
The Times over the weekend reported that the timings of Mr Zahawi’s dispute make it possible he was in talks with the taxman during his time as chancellor from 5 July to 6 September last year.
