‘Offensive’ police code name for Nadhim Zahawi tax probe linked to tropical fish

Friends of Nadhim Zahawi have questioned the decision by police to name their secret inquiry into his tax affairs after a spikey orange tropical fish.

The National Crime Agency, which alongside HMRC was involved in probing Tory chairman Mr Zahawi’s finances, gave the investigation the codename Operation Catalufa.

The catalufa is a species of ray-finned fish, orange in colour, with large eyes, whose habitat is the deep waters of the Pacific Ocean.

Up to 50cm in length and found off the coastline of Mexico, it is known as “Popeye Catalufa” because of its bulging eyes which are suited to its carnivorous and nocturnal lifestyle.

It is also described as having a “wide oval body and upturned mouth”.

The NCA says codenames for their inquiries are chosen at random.

However, some allies of Mr Zahawi have questioned whether the “offensive and unfunny” name was a joke at his expense.

The Independent has seen confidential official correspondence where the term is used in relation to the cabinet minister.

The catalufa is known as ‘popeye’ because of its bulging eyes (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The NCA has been dubbed “the British FBI” and leads the UK’s fight against serious crime including money laundering and fraud. It works in collaboration with HMRC tackling complex financial crime.

An NCA spokesman said: ‘We do not routinely confirm or deny the existence of investigations.” The spokesman said NCA codenames were selected by an automated process.

It is understood that the NCA’s International Corruption Unit had a role in the inquiry into Mr Zahawi’s tangled finances, which focussed on money held offshore in Gibraltar.

The NCA did not take action against Zahawi but it is known to work closely in such matters with HMRC. The Serious Fraud Office is also said to have been involved.

Nadhim Zahawi is facing calls to resign after paying millions to HMRC to setttle a tax claim (PA Wire)

When The Independent asked Mr Zahawi last July if he was aware that the NCA had investigated him, he said: ‘There was no such investigation. I would know. Right?’

The Independent was told by Whitehall sources that Mr Zahawi was not informed of the NCA inquiry because “they were trawling for information on him” - and didn’t want him to know.

It has been reported that Mr Zahawi paid £5 million - including a £1 million penalty - to HMRC to cover unpaid tax last summer.

A spokesperson for Mr Sunak said the prime minister had not known that a penalty was paid by Mr Zahawi.