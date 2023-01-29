Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak has sacked Nadhim Zahawi as Tory party chairman over a “serious breach” of the ministerial code, after The Independent first revealed details of an HMRC investigation.

The prime minister said on Sunday that his ethics adviser Sir Laurie Magnus had found Mr Zahawi had broken the ministerial rules around disclosure of the tax probe.

In a letter to Mr Zahawi, Mr Sunak wrote: “Following the completion of the independent adviser’s investigation – the findings of which he has shared with us both – it is clear that there has been a serious breach of the ministerial code.”

The PM added: “As a result, I have informed you of my decision to remove you from your position in His Majesty’s Government.”

It emerged earlier this month that Mr Zahawi had paid a £1m penalty as part of a £5m tax settlement, prompting pressure Tory MPs for the senior figure to quit and end the “distraction” his tax saga.

The Independent first revealed in July 2022 that HMRC was investigating Mr Zahawi’s taxes in relation to an offshore company Balshore Investments, which had held shares in the polling company he co-founded, YouGov.

Mr Zahawi had intially dismissed the story as “smears” and threatened The Independent and others with legal action. But last Saturday, the under-pressure minister admitted that HMRC had found he had made an “error” that was “careless and not deliberate”.

In his own letter to the PM, Sir Laurie Magnus told Mr Sunak that serious “omissions” by Mr Zahawi to government officials fell short of the standards set out in the ministerial code.

He said the cabinet minister had “shown insufficient regard” for the code – and the requirements under the seven principles of public life – to be “honest, open and an exemplary leader through his own behaviour”.

Sir Laurie revealed in his letter that the HMRC investigation started back in April 2021 and Mr Zahawi had attended a meeting about it in June 2021 – before he was appointed education secretary in September 2021.

By failing to declare the tax issue before he was made chancellor in July 2022 – despite the declaration of interests form including specific prompts on tax probes and disputes – Mr Zahawi failed to declare interests “which might be thought to give rise to a conflict”, said the adviser.

Sir Laurie also told the PM Mr Zahawi “failed to disclose relevant information” on the tax probe when he was appointed Cabinet Office minister in September and Tory chairman in October, including to Cabinet Office officials who support that process.

“Without knowledge of that information, the Cabinet Office was not in a position to inform the appointing prime minister. Taken together, I consider that these omissions constitute a serious failure to meet the standards set out in the ministerial code,” said Sir Laurie.

Mr Zahawi has not yet disclosed the size of the HMRC settlement, which reportedly amounted to £4.8m, including interest and a 30 per cent penalty of around £1m. His spokesman has not denied the sums.

Cabinet minister Michael Gove suggested that the Tories should not be “damned” by Mr Zahawi’s “sin” was questioned on the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme about his sacking.

Asked about a number of Tory politicians “trying to follow their own set of rules”, Mr Gove said: “There are always people who will fall short, whether it’s in politics or other parts of public life, or professional life, or in any area.”

The levelling up secretary said: “Because someone commits a lapse or a sin, that shouldn’t be automatically taken as an opportunity to damn an entire organisation or a way of working”.

