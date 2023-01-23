Nadhim Zahawi – live: Tory chair’s position untenable after tax admission, say MPs
Labour chair Anneliese Dodds says revelation ‘shocking’
Nadhim Zahawi’s position as Conservative Party chair is “untenable”, Tory MPs have warned after the former chancellor admitted he paid HMRC a settlement over a “careless” error.
One senior Tory said Mr Zahawi was “unlikely” to survive the tax row, adding: “It’s hard to see how it can be acceptable for the post of chairman.”
Labour is demanding the prime minister come clean about his knowledge of Mr Zahawi‘s dispute with HMRC when he appointed him in September – after the investigation was first revealed by The Independent in July.
Anneliese Dodds, Labour chair, said Mr Zahawi could help clear up the controversy by publishing his full tax returns going back to 2018, the year that a stake in YouGov was sold by Balshore Investments – a Gibraltar-registered family trust linked to Mr Zahawi.
Former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith said Mr Zahawi must share more information and “get it all out now”, while other senior Tories warned it was almost impossible for the party chair to continue in his job.
Nadhim Zahawi ‘absolutely’ not quitting over tax row
Nadhim Zahawi is not planning to resign as Conservative Party chairman despite paying a penalty to resolve a tax dispute with HMRC.
Rishi Sunak has been urged by Labour to sack Mr Zahawi, who he brought back into a Cabinet-attending role after entering No 10, with questions whirling over how much the prime minister knew about the former chancellor’s tax affairs.
A source close to Mr Zahawi did not answer questions over his settlement, estimated to be around £5 million, but said: “He is absolutely not resigning.”
Mr Zahawi sought to end questions about his tax affairs by releasing a statement saying questions were raised about his tax affairs when he was being appointed chancellor.
“Following discussions with HMRC, they agreed that my father was entitled to founder shares in YouGov, though they disagreed about the exact allocation,” he said.
“They concluded that this was a ‘careless and not deliberate’ error. So that I could focus on my life as a public servant, I chose to settle the matter and pay what they said was due, which was the right thing to do.”
Nadhim Zahawi’s position ‘untenable', warn MPs
Nadhim Zahawi’s position as Tory chair is “untenable”, MPs have warned after the ex-chancellor admitted a tax dispute with HMRC.
One former Tory cabinet minister said Mr Zahawi was “unlikely” to survive the tax row in which he admitted a “careless error”.
“Carelessness with finances wouldn’t have been a recommendation for the post of chancellor, had we known about it,” they said. “It’s hard to see how it can be acceptable for the post of chairman.”
Adam Forrest has more on the furore surrounding Mr Zahawi’s tax affairs:
Nadhim Zahawi position ‘untenable’ after tax admission, say Tory MPs
Tory chair ‘unlikely’ to survive in role, warn senior figures – as Zahawi urged to ‘get it all out now’
