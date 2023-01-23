Nadhim Zahawi news – live: Sunak ‘didn’t know’ Tory chair paid tax penalty
Labour leader Keir Starmer calls for former chancellor of the exchequer to be sacked over tax row
Rishi Sunak said he didn’t know the former chancellor Nadhim Zahawi paid a penalty to settle his tax dispute with HMRC, Downing Street said today.
The prime minister’s official spokesman added that “additional facts” had been placed in the public domain over the weekend by Mr Zahawi.
Mr Sunak has ordered his ethics adviser to examine Mr Zahawi’s tax affairs as “clearly in this case there are questions that need answering”.
Mr Zahawi said he was confident he “acted properly throughout” and has resisted calls to stand down despite warnings from Tory MPs that his position is “untenable” and calls from Sir Keir Starmer for him to be sacked.
A source close to the former chancellor told PA that Mr Zahawi would stay in his role, while a senior Tory said he was “unlikely” to survive the row over a tax penalty from HMRC, estimated at around £5m.
Anneliese Dodds, Labour chair, said her Tory counterpart could help clear up the controversy by publishing his tax returns going back to 2018, the year a stake in YouGov was sold by a Gibraltar-registered trust linked to Mr Zahawi.
Rishi Sunak 'didn't know' Nadhim Zahawi paid penalty to settle tax dispute
Rishi Sunak didn’t know last week that former chancellor Nadhim Zahawi had paid a penalty to settle his tax dispute, Downing Street has said.
The prime minister’s official spokesman said that “additional facts” had been placed in the public domain over the weekend by Mr Zahawi.
“As you heard from the prime minister this morning, he thinks it’s right because of this to ask his independent adviser to establish the facts,” he added.
Kate Devlin reports.
Rishi Sunak 'didn't know' Nadhim Zahawi paid penalty to settle tax dispute
Prime minister’s official spokesman said “additional facts” had been placed in the public domain over the weekend by former Tory chair
Rishi Sunak refuses to say if Nadhim Zahawi should resign over tax affair investigation
Rishi Sunak has refused to say whether Nadhim Zahawi should resign after the prime minister opened an investigation into the Tory chair’s tax affairs.
Ambulance workers on strike
Thousands of ambulance workers went on strike today as unions urged the chancellor to find the money to pay health workers “fairly” in order to end the walkouts.
Up to 15,000 Unison ambulance workers are striking on Monday for the third time in five weeks, and will be joined by 5,000 of their NHS colleagues at two hospital trusts in Liverpool.
Further strikes are planned in the coming weeks by nurses and other NHS staff – 6 February is likely to see the biggest strike action the NHS has ever experienced, with thousands of nurses and ambulance workers due to stage walkouts if no deal has been reached by then.
Read Nadhim Zahawi’s response to The Independent over tax allegations in full
Nadhim Zahawi tried to stop The Independent exposing that he was being investigated over his tax affairs by threatening to sue if we published.
Mr Zahawi, who was chancellor at the time, repeatedly said he had paid “all due taxes” and would take legal action if we reported that he had been investigated.
The Independent ignored his threats and published two reports, detailing how Mr Zahawi had faced inquiries from the Serious Fraud Office, the National Crime Agency and HMRC.
Joe Sommerlad details the entire exchange:
Read Nadhim Zahawi’s response to The Independent over tax allegations in full
Rishi Sunak facing calls to sack Conservative Party chairman
Keir Starmer calls for Nadhim Zahawi to be sacked
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said Nadhim Zahawi’s position is “untenable” and he should be sacked.
He told reporters: “I think it’s obvious that Zahawi can’t stay as Tory Party chair, the very idea that he can be discussing and negotiating his own tax affairs with the body that he’s supposed to be running, everybody knows it’s wrong.
“He clearly isn’t going to resign and so the Prime Minister needs to show some leadership.
“This is a test of the prime minister. He promised us – his first words – integrity and accountability.
“Well, if those words mean anything, the prime minister should sack him, and sack him today and show some leadership.
“Because if he doesn’t, it’s just going to be further evidence, I think, for the British public, as to just how weak this prime minister really is.”
Failing to sack Mr Zahawi would be a “strong failure of leadership” and “if this was somebody in my team, I would sack them”, Sir Keir added.
Rishi Sunak ‘has confidence' in Nadhim Zahawi despite ethics probe
Rishi Sunak retains confidence in Nadhim Zahawi as Tory party chair and hopes the investigation into him is completed “as quickly as possible”, No 10 said.
The prime minister’s official spokesman said: “He retains the prime minister’s confidence, that’s why he continues in the role as is standard practice.”
He could not give a timeline for the investigation to be finished and acknowledged it would be up to Mr Sunak if he wants to disagree with its conclusions.
“The prime minister remains the final arbiter of the code,” the spokesman said.
Recession to be worse than previously thought, experts say
The recession expected to hit the UK could be twice as bad as previously thought, economists warn.
Soaring household bills, slow growth, and forecasts of a protracted economic downturn have taken their toll on the millions of Britons struggling against the tough economic environment – thought to be the worst in recent memory.
Faced with a worsening situation, less government support and higher taxes, early signs of possible recovery last week look increasingly distant, with economists at consultancy firm EY saying they thought each of the next three years could be worse than they had expected in the past.
It comes just three months after EY’s Item Club predicted a 0.3 per cent contraction in gross domestic product (GDP) this year, followed by 2.4 per cent growth next year and a 2.3 per cent rise in 2025.
Recession to be worse than previously thought, experts say
Experts say downturn will not necessarily last longer than previous forecasts
Boris Johnson dismisses BBC chairman loan claims as 'a load of complete nonsense'
Boris Johnson has dismised claims that he was helped to secure a loan by a man who shortly after became chair of the BBC.
Richard Sharp insisted he was “not involved in making a loan or arranging a guarantee” for the then-prime minister but acknowledged the row is a “distraction” for the broadcaster.
Mr Johnson has insisted that Mr Sharp had no knowledge of his personal finances.
BBC to review any conflict of interest over chair’s role in Boris Johnson loan
The BBC board will look into conflicts of interest involving the appointment of its chairman Richard Sharp amid claims he was helped Boris Johnson secure a £800,000 credit line (Adam Forrest writes).
Announcing the review, Mr Sharp said he wanted to ensure “all the appropriate guidelines have been followed” and has asked the BBC board’s nominations committee to review the matter.
Labour is demanding an investigation following a Sunday Times report that Mr Sharp introduced the loan guarantor, multimillionaire Canadian Sam Blyth, to the cabinet secretary Simon Case.
Zahawi: ‘I acted properly throughout’ tax row
Nadhim Zahawi said “I am confident I acted properly throughout” as he welcomed an investigation launched amid questions over his tax affairs.
Rishi Sunak opened the investigation today as he faced pressure to sack the Tory chair over a settlement with HMRC.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies