Nadine Dorries book on Boris Johnson’s “political assassination” is to be released just days before the Tory conference in the autumn.

The loyal ally of the former PM has announced a deal with Harper Collins to publish in late September – threatening to reopen old wounds at the party’s October conference in Manchester.

The former culture secretary – who has vowed to quit parliament but is yet to formally resign – promised to reveal the “dark arts” behind Mr Johnson’s removal from No 10.

Ms Dorries has previously claimed that Rishi Sunak was “largely” behind the “ruthless coup” which saw her boss pushed out in July 2022.

Promising to reveal all in a “political whodunnit”, the Tory MP suggested that she had discovered even more sinister forces in her own party “stretching back decades”.

She said: “When I started this book, I had no idea of the journey I was embarking on. But the more people I talked to in the heart of Westminster, the deeper the story unfolded.”

“I wanted to discover the forces behind the downfall of the prime minister. Instead I found a fault line within the Conservative party stretching back decades and a history of deception fuelled by the darkest political arts,” said Ms Dorries.

She added: “If you thought that power flowed from the people into parliament, be prepared to think again.”

Mr Sunak has previously insisted that last year’s Tory rebellion which forced Mr Johnson out after a long period of frustration and dire polling over Partygate was “not my doing”.

Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson have been at odds for over a year (Getty/AP)

He quit as chancellor in July, saying he wanted government run “competently”, a move which sparked a series of other government resignations leading to Mr Johnson’s exit from No 10.

The PM said his resignation was about “fundamental difference about economic policy”, rather than any desire to replace Mr Johnson.

Ms Dorries has left many Tory colleagues exasperated by failing to formally resign her Mid-Bedfordshire seat, despite announcing she was leaving parliament with immediate effect over a month ago.

The arch Johnson loyalist has warned Mr Sunak that she will not formally quit until the government releases documents surrounding the decision to deny her a peerage as part of the former PM’s resignation honours.

Sunak allies have accused Ms Dorries of enjoying “inflicting pain” on the PM by delaying another painful byelection, rather than getting it over and done with on 20 July alongside three other contests.

HarperCollins said The Plot: The Political Assassination of Boris Johnson would be released on 28 September – just three days before the Tory conference kicks off.

The publisher promised the “untold story of how the most charismatic politician of his generation was driven from office” and a “profoundly shocking story”.