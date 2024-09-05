Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Nadine Dorries will ramp up her war with the Conservatives in another bombshell book promising to lay bare “the story of a political party on the verge of extinction”.

The former culture secretary, who last year attacked the behind-the-scenes power players at the top of the party in her previous book, promises to “pick up where The Plot left off”.

Scheduled for release on 21 November, Downfall promises to expose events behind the scenes during LizTruss’s disastrous 49-day stint in Downing Street and during “the self-serving drift of Rishi Sunak’s time in office”.

Nadine Dorries will step up her war with the Conservative Party ( PA Media )

Ms Dorries said: “Downfall picks up where The Plot left off and covers the two years of drift under Rishi Sunak to the day of the general election. My sources are people who were in the room and have told me the raw and, sometimes, brutal truth.

“A key player in the plot to remove Boris Johnson, Sunak struggled to comprehend from day one why MPs would neither trust or listen to him.

“They had been duped again by those responsible for the line of deception which stretches back through the party for decades - the masters of the dark political arts - who raised Rishi up and when they had no further use for him, just as they had with so many others, brought him back down.”

Ms Dorries, who was Mr Johnson’s most prominent backer as he faced removal from parliament, went to war with the Conservative Party after accusing allies of Mr Sunak of blocking her appointment to the House of Lords.

Her book The Plot contained a series of extraordinary claims about the downfall of Mr Johnson and scathing comments about many top Conservatives.

Most of those in Ms Dorries’ firing line were accused of being responsible for his removal from office in 2022 after a number of personal and political scandals.

She called Mr Sunak a “coward” and a “stooge”, dubbed Michael Gove a “smiling assassin” and described Dominic Cummings as a “sadist”.

The latest instalment, which will be released weeks after the Tories select their new leader, is likely to make further extraordinary claims about those in charge of the party.