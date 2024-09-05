Angela Rayner has responded to the uproar over her Ibiza DJ set.

Viral video footage shows the deputy prime minister dancing enthusiastically in a DJ booth while being cheered on by the crowd at a club on the Spanish party island.

The moment was criticised in sections of the right-wing press with former Tory MP Nadine Dorries writing an article saying that the deputy prime minister’s behaviour “demeans her office”.

Speaking on Thursday 5 September, Ms Rayner hit back at the furore.

“I take my job really seriously, and I’m always in parliament doing what needs to be done,” she told Sky News.

“You’ve got to have downtime... I’m working class, I like a dance.”