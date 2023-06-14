Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak has lashed out at Nadine Dorries‘s failure to resign as an MP as promised – with No 10 describing her decision to hang on days after she said she was quitting as “unusual”.

The prime minister said her constituents deserve “proper representation” and he was “looking forward” to a by-election in the former culture secretary’s Mid Bedfordshire seat.

But Mr Sunak faced a setback as it emerged that Ms Dorries may delay her resignation, which came after she was passed over for a peerage in Boris Johnson’s resignation honours list, until summer recess.

Ms Dorries was accused of enjoying “inflicting pain” on the PM, as one Sunak ally said she was more interested in “making money on telly” than looking after her constituents.

The PM’s official spokesman said the current limbo was “obviously unusual”. He added: “The prime minister believes the people of Mid-Bedfordshire need proper representation in this House. He will be looking forward to campaigning on behalf of the Conservative candidate.”

Mr Johnson announced his own shock exit just hours after Ms Dorries said she would quit, while fellow Boris ally Nigel Adams also said he would step down. But while Mr Johnson and Mr Adams completed the formal process of resigning on Monday – Ms Dorries is yet to do so.

Friends of Ms Dorries highlighted the case of Labour MP Rosie Cooper, who waited two months to resign after announcing she would go. One told The Daily Mail: “It’s her prerogative when she decides to go. She’s not going to give Sunak the convenience of three by-elections on the same day.”

Tory MP Aaron Bell lamasted Ms Dorries – accusing her of being more interested in “making money on telly” than looking after her constituents. He told BBC Radio 4’s World at One: “I don’t know what Nadine’s doing to be honest.”

Rishi Sunak is awaiting announcement from Nadine Dorries (Simon Dawson/10 Downing Street)

Mr Bell added: “I think it would be good for her constituency in Mid Bedfordshire … if they could have proper representation, because Nadine’s barely been seen in parliament these last six months while she’s been earning money on telly.”

One former Tory minister told The Independent: “I lose the will to live with Nadine. She trying to cause trouble, but’s completely mad – she should get on with it, so we can have these by-elections over and done with.”

Guto Harri, Mr Johnson’s former communications director, said Ms Dorries was enjoying “inflicting pain” on Mr Sunak. “I think she enjoys inflicting a little bit of pain – throwing it back, as she would see it, on the pain inflicted on her,” he told BBC’s Politics Live.

Party leaders have been left frustrated, having wanted to minimise the potential fallout from the three by-elections. They wanted to deal with the contests as quickly as possible.

A Tory source told The Independent: “We don’t know why Nadine hasn’t resigned. But we don’t want to wait around, we want to get on with these things.”

Nadine Dorries is keeping her party waiting (Getty)

The Liberal Democrats were quick to highlight how a “long summer campaign” led to a major defeat for the Tories in a 2021 byelection.

A spokesman said: “As Chesham and Amersham showed, a long summer campaign in the Blue Wall only ends one way for the Conservatives. We are dusting off that playbook.”

Ms Dorries’s delay to her resignation also sparked fears she could be seeking to undermine Mr Sunak, having accused him of “cruelly” blocking her from a future in the House of Lords.

Ms Dorries earlier claimed the prime minister was a “privileged posh boy” who, in cahoots with his political aide James Forsyth, “duplicitously and cruelly” stopped her peerage.

Her delay could sow unrest in the party by pushing a difficult by-election into the autumn and closer to the Conservative Party conference.

Labour and the Liberal Democrats are vying to claim a high-profile win in the historically safe Tory seat - which has been held by Conservative MPs since 1931.

By remaining on the backbenches, Ms Dorries could also be a thorn in Mr Sunak’s side by speaking out or voting against his government’s plans. However, if Ms Dorries tenders her resignation soon, the party could still move to have all three by-elections on July 20.