Boris Johnson has been accused of launching a “desperate’ last-ditch attack on the Partygate committee hours before it publishes its damning verdict on whether the former prime minister lied to parliament.

The former PM called on senior Tory Sir Bernard Jenkin to “explain his actions and resign” from the privileges committee, after the website Guido Fawkes claimed he had also broken lockdown rules by attending a drinks reception for his wife’s birthday in December 2020.

A source close to the committee said it was “desperate stuff” from the Boris camp, and noted that the committee was ruling on Mr Johnson’s claims in the Commons rather than the gatherings themselves.

The attempt to undermine the report due on Thursday came Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer accused Rishi Sunak of being “too weak” to block his predecessor’s resignation honours list in a fiery Prime Minister’s Questions dominated by peerages.

“If he’s so tough, why didn’t he block it?” Sir Keir asked – before saying honours should be for “public service, not Tory cronies”.