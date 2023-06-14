Boris Johnson – live: Ex-PM in ‘desperate’ last-ditch attack on Partygate committee
Ex-prime minister calls on Sir Bernard Jenkin to ‘explain his actions and resign’ on eve of report
Moment Boris Johnson deliberately misled MPs on following Covid guidelines
Boris Johnson has been accused of launching a “desperate’ last-ditch attack on the Partygate committee hours before it publishes its damning verdict on whether the former prime minister lied to parliament.
The former PM called on senior Tory Sir Bernard Jenkin to “explain his actions and resign” from the privileges committee, after the website Guido Fawkes claimed he had also broken lockdown rules by attending a drinks reception for his wife’s birthday in December 2020.
A source close to the committee said it was “desperate stuff” from the Boris camp, and noted that the committee was ruling on Mr Johnson’s claims in the Commons rather than the gatherings themselves.
The attempt to undermine the report due on Thursday came Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer accused Rishi Sunak of being “too weak” to block his predecessor’s resignation honours list in a fiery Prime Minister’s Questions dominated by peerages.
“If he’s so tough, why didn’t he block it?” Sir Keir asked – before saying honours should be for “public service, not Tory cronies”.
Our political correspondent Adam Forrest reports:
A reception for Sir Bernard’s wife on her birthday, hosted by deputy Speaker Eleanor Laing, was held in parliament on 8 December 2020, according to Guido Fawkes.
Ms Laing said she held a “business meeting” on that evening, adding: “I was so strict with my 2 metre ruler and told everyone we will adhere to those rules and be very careful.”
Asked if he attended the event, Sir Bernard told Guido: “I did not attend any drinks parties during lockdown.” Asked if he saying you did not have anything to drink, the MP said: “I don’t recall.”
The Independent has approached Mr Jenkin for comment.
Greens criticise Illegal Migration Bill
Green Party peer Baroness Bennett of Manor Castle claimed the Illegal Migration Bill has "echoes" of the Act which abolished slavery in the 19th century, but focused more on compensation to former slave owners than former slaves.
She said: "There’s a great deal of concern about the fact that there was one very short paragraph that addressed what would happen to the former slaves, and there were paragraphs and paragraphs addressing compensation for the slave owners.
"Now that’s something that’s had a very long historical tale that still rebounds today - and I would suggest that the Bill, as currently constructed, with its extreme focus on attempts at deterrents and attempts at treating refugees really badly, there’s real echoes and parallels to be drawn there."
Meanwhile, former Labour shadow attorney general Baroness Chakrabarti suggested that the proposed cap on refugees coming to the UK via safe and legal routes may be a "statutory grenade" designed to limit the compassion of future governments.
Privileges Committee signs off on Johnson report and prepares for publication
The investigation finding Boris Johnson misled Parliament with his partygate denials has been finalised and is set for its long-awaited publication.
The Privileges Committee has signed off on its report paving the way for publication on Thursday morning, sources said, after a last-ditch intervention from the former prime minister.
Sam Blewett reports:
Government is ready to expand safe and legal routes for refugees
The Government is ready to expand existing safe and legal routes to the UK for refugees as illegal migration is curbed, a Home Office minister has said.
Speaking in Parliament as peers continued their debate on the Illegal Migration Bill, Lord Murray of Blidworth said: "There should be safe and legal routes. The question is the mechanics of that safe and legal route, and how that fits with the scheme in the Bill to deter people from embarking upon dangerous journeys across the Channel."
He told the upper chamber the aim was to implement any proposed new safe and legal routes by the end of 2024.
Lord Murray said: "I believe the timeframe proposed is suitable as it will allow for proper consultation on potential new safe and legal routes.
"We are ready to expand existing safe and legal routes as we get a grip on illegal migration and the Bill already provides for this. That is the way forward."
Lord Murray also argued a planned limit on arrivals "does not signify a lack of willingness to help".
The minister said: "Introducing a cap is the right way to ensure our safe and legal routes can become part of a sustainable migration system.
"While we are committed to considering new safe and legal routes we must also acknowledge current local authority capacity to house and support refugees.
"It makes no sense to launch new routes where we do not have the capacity to bring people to sanctuary in the UK and ensure their successful integration into our society."
Rishi Sunak attacks Nadine Dorries over her failure to resign as promised
Rishi Sunak has lashed out at Nadine Dorries‘s failure to resign as an MP as promised – with No 10 describing her decision to hang on days after she said she was quitting as “unusual”.
The prime minister said her constituents deserve “proper representation” and he was “looking forward” to a by-election in the former culture secretary’s Mid Bedfordshire seat.
Kate Devlin, Archie Mitchell and Adam Forrest report:
Joe Biden set for ‘mini state visit’ to Britain this summer
US president Joe Biden is set to make a trip to the UK next month in what has been described as a “mini” state visit.
It is understood the American leader will pay a visit to Britain before heading on to the Nato summit in Lithuania, with negotiations about the nature of the visit ongoing.
Adam Forrest reports:
MP blasts Suella Braverman in fiery Commons clash over small boats: ‘Just answer the question’
Suella Braverman has admitted that the government does not know how much its new small boats bill will cost in a fiery Commons clash.
The home secretary has vocally backed the Illegal Migration Bill, claiming it will deter Channel crossings by allowing the government to detain and deport everyone who arrives in the UK in small boats without considering asylum and modern slavery claims.
Lizzie Dearden reports:
Watch: Stephen Flynn clashes with Rishi Sunak over SNP’s turmoil at PMQs
Economic growth is back — but the battle with inflation means it may prove fleeting
Jeremy Hunt is left crossing his fingers and hoping the Bank of England can finally tackle rising prices by the end of this year, says James Moore.
Read James’s full piece here:
