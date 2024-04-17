Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The right-wing National Conservatism Conference will be free to meet today for its second day of programming without further interference from the police, the Belgium high court has ruled.

The Conseil d’État, the highest court in Belgium relating to issues of public administration, said the conference should be allowed to resume today after it was closed down by the police on Tuesday following an order by the local mayor.

The court upheld the decision after an emergency late night legal challenge by organisers and backed by ADF International, an American conservative Christian legal advocacy group.

Police stopped people from entering the conference a few hours after it began - as former UK home secretary Suella Braverman took to to stage - after the event was opposed by the local mayor, Emir Kir.

The move prompted a free speech storm as Mr Kir said some of the attendees of Tuesday’s conference held anti-gay and anti-abortion views.

In a statement posted on X, he said: “Among these personalities there are several particularly from the right-conservative, religious right and European extreme right”.

He added: “The far right is not welcome”.

More follows...