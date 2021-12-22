A health minister has suggested people should “think about” their New Year’s plans if they can’t be changed quickly amid continuing uncertainty over post-Christmas Covid restrictions.

The remarks from Gillian Keegan came after Boris Johnson confirmed no additional rules would be introduced ahead of 25 December, but warned: “Naturally we can’t rule out further measures after Christmas”.

The prime minister stressed the situation remained “finely balanced” as his government awaits crucial data on the extent to which rising Omicron infections will trigger a level of hospitalisation that could place considerable pressure on the NHS.

Appearing on LBC, Ms Keegan appeared to add further doubt on post-Christmas celebrations, saying there was a “risk” when asked by the host, Nick Ferrari, whether he could send out invitations for a New Year’s Eve party.

She said: “Well, all I would say is there is uncertainty. So if you can’t change your plans quickly then maybe think about it. But there is uncertainty — we can’t predict what the data is going to tell us before we’ve got the data.

“We’re trying to take a balanced and proportionate approach so people can see their families over Christmas, to try and plan some stuff, but of course it is difficult to anticipate because we don’t have that future data yet.”

The minister said she hadn’t made any plans for New Year’s Eve, adding: “At one point — a long time ago — I was hoping to be skiing, but those plans were changed a while ago.”

In a separate interview minutes earlier on Sky News, Ms Keegan also did not rule out further measures after Christmas when asked whether new restrictions were a question of “when not if”.

“Well, obviously we’ve said we have to keep that option open as we are looking at cases that are going up at the moment and we are looking at hospitalisations going up,” she said.

“Obviously we do have to reserve that option. We will not hesitate to do what is required to keep people safe, but right now the balance is and proportionate response is, we believe, the one that we put in place”.

Labour frontbencher Jonathan Ashworth, however, urged the prime minister to outline a plan detailing any future Covid restrictions that may be introduced after Christmas and accused him of “kicking the can dow the road”.

Speaking to ITV’s Good Morning Britain, however, Mr Ashworth stressed that while “nobody wants to see lockdowns” over Christmas, Mr Johnson had “missed that window of opportunity to do anything in the run-up”.

He said: “We’re all anticipating some form of restrictions post-Christmas, so Johnson is kicking the can down the road if you like.

“But I think people just need to know where they stand. We need a bit of certainty, we need to know what’s he anticipating for the future, and I think he should outline the plan”.

Later, on social media, the shadow work and pensions secretary added: “We have no certainty about what comes next. Boris Johnson should outline what the next stages could be so families and business can plan. People need to know where they stand post Christmas”.