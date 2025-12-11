Streeting makes last-ditch bid to call off doctors strike as NHS creaks under rising flu cases - latest
Wes Streeting has offered doctors a fresh deal, but remains adamant he will not budge on pay
Planned doctors strikes in England next week may be averted after Wes Streeting offered medics a fresh deal amid soaring flu cases pressuring the NHS.
The health secretary put new terms on the table on Wednesday in a bid to avoid planned strike action from 17 December. In the new offer, Mr Streeting promised an expansion of specialist training posts for those who qualified in the UK, but refused to budge on pay.
Resident doctors - previously known as junior doctors - have seen pay rises of nearly 30 per cent over the last three years.
Mr Streeting urged members of the British Medical Association (BMA) to take the offer, stressing that the walkout over the winter period would have a “much different degree of risk” to previous strikes.
He said winter pressures on the NHS, including warnings over “the most severe flu season in decades”, meant any decision to strike would “inflict pain on patients, other staff and the NHS itself”.
But BMA fellow deputy chairman Dr Shivam Sharma says he finds it “difficult” to see members accepting the new offer, describing it as a "mixed bag".
Members will vote over the next four days over whether to accept the new offer or proceed to industrial action.
How much resident doctors really earn
Wes Streeting has offered doctors a deal ahead of proposed strikes over the NHS’s busiest period - but a pay increase is notably absent.
The health secretary has been adamant he will not negotiate on pay after resident doctors received a nearly 30 per cent rise over the last three years.
But how much do resident doctors really make? You can read more below:
'Difficult to see members accepting offer', BMA chief says
The Independent’s political correspondent Millie Cooke reports:
BMA fellow deputy chairman Dr Shivam Sharma has cast doubt on the offer Wes Streeting has given to the BMA, saying he finds it "difficult to see members accepting" it, describing it as a "mixed bag".
The health secretary’s new deal to the British Medical Association (BMA) proposes to tackle the bottleneck by prioritising UK medical graduates and doctors for specialty training.
Under the offer, 4,000 more specialty training places will be created and their Royal College membership and exam fees will be reimbursed.
But Dr Sharma told Times Radio: "Ultimately, this is a ballot on both pay and jobs. And to resolve a dispute, both things have to be fixed, so members will have to decide, but I do find it difficult to see members accepting this offer."
He added: "It's difficult because the total number of jobs... have not increased and we are under-doctored, so this is not going to increase staffing levels within the NHS and when appointments are being canceled, millions of appointments are being cancelled on non strike days".
Streeting makes last-ditch offer in bid to avert strikes
Wes Streeting has made a last-ditch attempt to halt planned strikes by resident doctors next week by offering medics a new deal.
The health secretary has offered doctors an expansion of specialist training opportunities - but notably has refused to budge on pay.
He urged doctors to take the deal, saying a resident doctors’ strike over Christmas would have a “much different degree of risk” than previous walkouts and that he “cannot think of a single other trade union in this country that would behave this way”.
But BMA fellow deputy chairman Dr Shivam Sharma has cast doubt on the offer, saying he finds it "difficult to see members accepting" it, describing it as a "mixed bag".
Members will now have until 15 December to vote on the revised terms.
Justice Secretary David Lammy is reportedly considering wiping childhood criminal records.
The move, designed to help simplify the criminal records check system, aims to prevent minor teenage offences from scuppering adult job prospects, following Daily Telegraph reports that youthful transgressions are still disclosed to employers in middle age.
“We will consider opportunities to simplify the criminal records regime to ensure it is clear and proportionate, particularly in relation to childhood offences,” Mr Lammy, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister, told the newspaper.
Reeves admits Budget leaks were ‘extremely damaging’ but insists she wasn’t to blame
Rachel Reeves has admitted that the briefings and leaks in the run-up to her tax-raising Budget were “extremely damaging” – but has insisted she did not authorise them.
The chancellor faced a grilling from MPs about her Budget, with the fallout from the chaos that preceded the fiscal event last month still casting a shadow over her future.
She confirmed that a leak inquiry is underway, with officials noting that in the past, people have been sacked over unauthorised briefings.
The Independent’s political editor David Maddox reports
Women’s life expectancy returns to pre-pandemic levels – but men’s yet to recover
A baby girl born between 2022 and 2024 can expect to live for an average of 83.0 years, while a baby boy born is likely to live for 79.1 years.
Both figures are an improvement on the previous three-year period of 2019-2021, when life expectancy fell to 82.7 years for females and 78.7 years for males due to the impact of the pandemic.
British soldier killed in Ukraine military training exercise named and pictured
A British soldier killed on duty in Ukraine has been named by the Ministry of Defence.
Lance Corporal George Hooley, 28, of the Parachute Regiment, died in a “tragic accident” while observing Ukrainian forces testing a new defensive capability on Tuesday morning.
Paying tribute at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, Sir Keir Starmer said: “Lance Corporal Hooley was injured in a tragic accident away from the front lines while observing Ukrainian forces testing a new defensive capability.
“His life was full of courage and determination. He served our country with honour and distinction around the world in the cause of freedom and democracy, including as part of the small number of British personnel in Ukraine.”
Dan Haygarth reports
‘You’re not welcome in our country’: The far-right agitators travelling to Calais to abuse small-boat migrants
Anti-migrant activists are increasingly making trips to northern France to harass migrants and charity workers. Holly Bancroft examines this disturbing new trend
SNP ahead in poll as increasing support puts Reform second
The SNP is leading among voters ahead the Holyrood election while support for Reform UK increases and that for Scottish Labour drops, according to a poll.
The new survey from Ipsos Mori ahead of next May’s election gives the SNP a constituency vote share of 35 per cent.
That is down from the 47.7 per cent the party achieved at the last Holyrood election in 2021.
The poll shows Reform UK’s share of the vote has risen, with 18 per cent of Scots planning to use their constituency vote to back Nigel Farage’s party – up four points since June.
Scottish Labour’s constituency vote share has fallen to 16 per cent, the poll found, which is down seven points since June.
On voting intentions for the regional list, the SNP leads on 28 per cent with Labour on 18 per cent, closely followed by Reform and the Scottish Greens both on 17 per cent.
Lord Malcolm Offord, who defected from the Conservatives to Reform at the weekend, said: “This poll proves all the momentum is with Reform in Scotland. Labour is in reverse and the SNP is stuck in neutral. The voters want a new narrative to power forward a successful Scotland.
“Scotland needs reform, and Reform is coming to Scotland.”
