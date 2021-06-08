Controversial scheme to collect and share patient data delayed

Controversial plans to collect and share patients’ NHS data have been delayed as ministers seek to reassure the public over its ramifications.

Health bosses believe the information will save lives by helping to develop cures for serious illnesses.

But experts had warned patients were being kept in the dark about the use of the data on treatments, referrals and appointments stretching back 10 years, and called for the scheme to be paused.

Now ministers have announced that it will be delayed to allow time to talk to patients and doctors and “ensure the data is accessed securely”.

The collected data is anonymised, to protect the identities of patients.

But the British Medical Association (BMA) and the Royal College of General Practitioners (RCGP) had expressed concerns the plans were being implemented too quickly, without sufficient patient consultation.

Under the earlier timetable, the BMA said patients had only until June 23 to opt out and ensure their data was not given to NHS Digital.

But ministers said the scheme would be put back until the start of September.

Health minister Lord Bethell told peers: "Data saves lives. We have seen that in the pandemic and it’s one of the lessons of the vaccine rollout."

He said the GP data programme "will strengthen the system and save lives", but added: "That’s why we are taking some time to make sure that it is as effective as possible so the implementation date will now be September 1.

"We will use this time to talk to patients, doctors and to others to strengthen the plan, to build a trusted research environment and to ensure the data is accessed securely."