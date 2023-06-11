Nicola Sturgeon arrested in investigation into SNP’s finances

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nicola Sturgeon has been arrested in connection with the investigation into the SNP’s finances, Police Scotland have said.

The force confirmed on Sunday afternoon that Ms Sturgeon is in custody and being questioned by detectives.

“A 52-year-old woman has today, Sunday, June 11, been arrested as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party,” it said in a statement.

She is being interviewed as part of Operation Branchform, the Police Scotland investigation into allegations that over £600,000 in donations for an independence campaign was misspent by the party.

The former first minister’s arrest comes after her husband Peter Murrell was arrested at their home in Uddingston near Glasgow on 5 April. He was interviewed under caution for nearly 12 hours before being released without charge.

Colin Beattie, an MSP who was then the party’s treasurer, was also arrested and questioned as part of the same investigation on 18 April. He was also released later without charge, pending further investigation.

