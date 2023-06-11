Nicola Sturgeon arrested – latest: Former SNP leader in custody in party finances probe
Nicola Sturgeon has been arrested in the police investigation into the SNP’s finances. Police Scotland said she is in custody and is being questioned by detectives.
The force said: "A 52-year-old woman has today, Sunday, June 11, been arrested as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party."
The former first minister’s arrest comes after her husband Peter Murrell was arrested in April.
Mr Murrell and MSP Colin Beattie, who was SNP treasurer at the time, were both released without charge pending further inquiry.
As well as the arrests, searches were carried out at a number of properties, including Mr Murrell and Ms Sturgeon’s home - where a police tent was erected in the garden - and SNP headquarters in Edinburgh.
Police Scotland first launched its investigation into potential criminality within the SNP’s fundraising in July 2021 after a formal complaint was filed in March that year by party activist Sean Clerkin, who alleged that around £666,953 in donations raised since 2017 for a second independence referendum campaign had been spent on other things, contrary to promises made to supporters.
Joe Sommerlad reports:
‘Deeply concerning development’ - Labour
The arrest of Nicola Sturgeon in connection with the probe into the SNP’s finances is a “deeply disturbing development, Labour has said.
Shadow Scottish secretary Ian Murray said that “for too long, a culture of secrecy and cover-up has been allowed to fester at the heart of the SNP.”
“This is a deeply concerning development and the Police Scotland investigation must be allowed to proceed without interference,” he said.
SNP co-operating fully with probe - spokesperson
The SNP is co-operating fully with the investigation into its finances after the arrest of Nicola Sturgeon.
A party spokesperson would not comment further on the arrest of its former leader while the probe is ongoing.
The spokesperson said: “These issues are subject to a live police investigation.
"The SNP have been co-operating fully with this investigation and will continue to do so, however it is not appropriate to publicly address any issues while that investigation is ongoing."
Nicola Sturgeon’s resignation was a surprise to many in politics – but the events that have unfolded since she left office have come as even more of a shock.
Four months after her resignation, which she insisted was “not a reaction to short-term pressures”, the former first minister has been arrested as part of an investigation into SNP funding and finances.
Police Scotland said on Sunday that she is in custody and being quizzed by detectives. Katrine Bussey takes a closer look at Ms Sturgeon’s political career:
Sturgeon attended interview voluntarily - spokesperson
A spokesperson for Nicola Sturgeon said the former SNP leader voluntarily attended an interview with Police Scotland and that she would co-operate with the investigation.
Ms Sturgeon announced her resignation as first minister in February this year, saying it was related to short-term pressures but because she knew in her "head and heart" the time was right to go.
Her husband stepped down as party chief executive during the leadership contest that followed.
The couple’s home in Glasgow was searched by police earlier this year following Mr Murrell’s arrest.
Sturgeon in ‘good place’ hours before arrest - Yousaf
Nicola Sturgeon was in a “good place” and “doing well” hours before she was arrested, Humza Yousaf said.
Mr Yousaf, who succeeded Ms Sturgeon as party leader and first minister, spoke to the BBC earlier.
He told Laura Kuenssberg he had “welcomed” advice from Ms Sturgeon, who he described as “one of the most impressive politicians Europe has seen over the last couple of decades”.
The probe into £660,000 raised specifically for Scottish independence campaigning was launched after it was alleged money was diverted from the “ring-fenced” fund – sparking the exit of senior people from the SNP.
Here, Adam Forrest takes a closer look at how the story of the finance inquiry and the arrests have unfolded:
Sturgeon is being interviewed as part of Operation Branchform, the Police Scotland investigation into allegations that over £600,000 in donations for an independence campaign was misspent by the party.
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Nicola Sturgeon’s arrest in connection with a police investigation into the SNP’s finances.
We’ll bring you all the latest updates on this breaking news story as they come in.
