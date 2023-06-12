Boris Johnson resignation – latest: Ex-PM asked Sunak to ‘do something I wasn’t prepared to do’
Rishi Sunak was asked whether anyone in No 10 had intervened in the former prime minister’s resignation honours list
Rishi Sunak: Boris Johnson ‘asked me to do something I wasn’t prepared to do’
Rishi Sunak said Boris Johnson asked him to “do something I wasn’t prepared to do”, when asked about whether anyone in No 10 had intervened in the former prime minister’s resignation honours list.
Taking questions at the London Tech week conference, Mr Sunak said: “Boris Johnson asked me to do something that I wasn’t prepared to do, because I didn’t think it was right.”
“That was to either overrule the Holac (House of Lords Appointments Commission) committee or to make promises to people.
“Now, I wasn’t prepared to do that. I didn’t think it was right and if people don’t like that, then tough.”
Mr Johnson dramatically resigned as MP on Friday over the outcome of the Partygate inquiry, with two of his allies – Nadine Dorries and Nigel Adams – also quitting with immediate effect.
Meanwhile, Mr Johnson has accused the Cabinet Office of dragging its feet with an attempt to stop his unredacted WhatsApp messages being released to the Covid inquiry.
“The Cabinet Office has blocked me from directly sharing unredacted material with the inquiry — despite my repeated attempts to do so”, Mr Johnson told The Times.
Defiant Sunak hits back at Boris Johnson over honours row
Rishi Sunak has hit back at Boris Johnson in a row over his resignation honours list, saying the former PM asked him to “do something I was not prepared to”.
In his first public remarks since his predecessor quit as an MP over the Commons partygate inquiry, the prime minister claimed Mr Johnson asked him to either overrule the committee which vets peerages - known as Holac - or “make promises to people”.
“I was not prepared to do that,” Mr Sunak said defiantly. “If people don’t like that, then tough.”
His comments come amid a row with Mr Johnson and his allies, who blame Downing Street for Conservative MPs failing to appear on his resignation honours list despite them being nominated for the House of Lords.
Holac has confirmed it did not support eight peerage nominees put forward by Mr Johnson. It is understood Mr Sunak would not promise peerages to MPs in the future in order to avoid potentially damaging by-elections for the government.
My colleague Archie Mitchell reports:
‘When I got this job I said I was going to do things differently’ - Sunak
“When I got this job I said I was going to do things differently because I wanted to change politics and that’s what I’m doing”, Rishi Sunak added when asked about whether anyone in No 10 had intervened in the former prime minister’s resignation honours list.
“And I’m also keen to make sure that we change how our country works and that’s what I’m here talking about today: making sure that we can grow our economy, that we can maintain our leadership in the innovative industries of the future.”
Former culture secretary Nadine Dorries, ex-minister Nigel Adams and Cop26 president Sir Alok Sharma were reportedly put forward by Mr Johnson for peerages.
Ms Dorries and Mr Adams have resigned as MPs since being omitted, giving Mr Sunak the headache of three separate by-elections, with Mr Johnson also quitting over complaints about a Commons partygate inquiry.
Johnson brought ‘colour and panache’ to politics, says Gove
Michael Gove said “I do think there is a loss when someone like Boris (Johnson) departs the stage” but “none of us are indispensable”.
The Cabinet minister told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “There are big figures in politics who depart the scene. And then there is a new generation that takes things forward.”
He said that while Mr Johnson brought “colour and panache” to British politics, Rishi Sunak is a better prime minister.
“Rishi is bringing a professionalism and focus to government.
“Today the prime minister is outlining proposals to ensure that we get more investment in the technology sector, one of the fastest-growing parts of our economy, and the focus that he’s bringing to that, the intellect that he brings to bear, the hard work, the sheer dedication to public service mark Rishi out as a great prime minister.”
‘Wait until report is published’ before ‘debating conclusions’, says Gove
Michael Gove offered his support to the Privileges Committee in the face of attacks from Boris Johnson loyalists.
“It is not my job or role to censor or police anyone’s views in a matter of public debate,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.
“But I can speak for myself and I can say two things.
“The first is this is a properly constituted committee in the House of Commons. The people who served on that committee were asked by the House of Commons collectively to do a particular job.
“It’s a job that has required careful work on their part and no little effort to make a series of significant judgments.
“So I have respect for the work that they have done. And I think that we need to respect again the integrity of the process, and wait until the report is published before then debating its conclusions and the consequences.
“The second thing that I want to say is that I do deprecate the fact that they are now in a position where, as reported, they have to seek or have been granted additional security.
“As someone who’s been through that position myself in the past then I extend my sympathy to them and their families at this point.”
‘Shut up and go away’, Tory MP says of Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson and his “mob” of supporters have been told by senior Tories to “shut up and go away” as the Conservative Party seeks to draw a line under his resignation.
MPs on the Parliament’s Privileges committee are today meeting to conclude their inquiry into whether Mr Johnson misled Parliament over No 10 lockdown parties. They will finalise a report into Mr Johnson, which is expected to be damning.
In his resignation statement on Friday, he described the committee as a “kangaroo court”. Mr Johnson’s supporters have also attacked the Privileges Committee - which has a Conservative majority - as biassed against the former PM.
But Tory MP Tim Loughton called for Mr Johnson to “shut up and go away” and “let us get on with the business of running the country”.
Mr Loughton told Times Radio: “Boris is no longer the prime minister. He hasn’t been prime minister for some time. His sad demise was brought about entirely at his own doing, frankly. And he’s now decided unilaterally to leave parliament before the report on him has actually been published and voted on and now appears to be blaming the prime minister for some sort of plot.
“I’m a Conservative member of parliament. I’m not a member of the Boris party on which I was elected. And frankly, the mob - the mates of Boris - need to remember they are Conservative MPs, that we will have a shared endeavour to try and get the Conservative government re-elected.”
And former minister Tobias Ellwood told The Independent Mr Johnson should not be allowed to stand as an MP again until he has proved his “commitment” to the party.
Resignation honours the ‘gift of any prime minister who stands down’, says Gove
Michael Gove was asked on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme why Boris Johnson‘s resignation honours list was put through given the likely critical verdict of the Privileges Committee on partygate.
The Levelling Up Secretary replied: “The appropriate procedure was followed.”
Asked whether the Commons committee’s report was irrelevant to the honours process, Mr Gove said it was “important to separate the two things”.
“The resignation honours are in the gift of any prime minister who stands down.”
He repeatedly stressed the importance of following “precedent”, telling the programme: “When you think about British Constitution, you have to think about the appropriate separation of different roles.”
He added: “I’m grateful to the committee for discharging their responsibilities. It can’t be easy for them. And I do in particular sympathise with the security challenges that have arisen.”
