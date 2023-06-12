✕ Close Rishi Sunak: Boris Johnson ‘asked me to do something I wasn’t prepared to do’

Rishi Sunak said Boris Johnson asked him to “do something I wasn’t prepared to do”, when asked about whether anyone in No 10 had intervened in the former prime minister’s resignation honours list.

Taking questions at the London Tech week conference, Mr Sunak said: “Boris Johnson asked me to do something that I wasn’t prepared to do, because I didn’t think it was right.”

“That was to either overrule the Holac (House of Lords Appointments Commission) committee or to make promises to people.

“Now, I wasn’t prepared to do that. I didn’t think it was right and if people don’t like that, then tough.”

Mr Johnson dramatically resigned as MP on Friday over the outcome of the Partygate inquiry, with two of his allies – Nadine Dorries and Nigel Adams – also quitting with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, Mr Johnson has accused the Cabinet Office of dragging its feet with an attempt to stop his unredacted WhatsApp messages being released to the Covid inquiry.

“The Cabinet Office has blocked me from directly sharing unredacted material with the inquiry — despite my repeated attempts to do so”, Mr Johnson told The Times.