Nicola Sturgeon has resigned as SNP leader and Scotland’s first minister at a press conference at her official residence Bute House in Edinburgh.

Ms Sturgeon said she knows the “time is now” for her to stand down after leading the party for more than eight years – adding that it was “right for me, for my party and for my country”.

So who could replace her in the top job and lead the charge for Scottish independence? The Independent takes a look at the most likely replacements.

Angus Robertson

The popular Edinburgh Central MSP can boast bags of experience, having spent many years at both Westminster and Holyrood. One leading bookmaker has already made him favourite to replace Ms Sturgeon after the shock news she is standing down.

Currently Scotland’s constitution secretary, Mr Robertson has been across the SNP’s big push to a get a second referendum on independence.

Despite the recent disappointment on the Supreme Court ruling, Mr Robertson may well be able convince the party faithful he is best-placed to lead the big political battles ahead.

Constitution secretary Angus Robertson (PA)

Kate Forbes

Seen as the rising star of the party, the 32-year-old cabinet secretary for finance delivered the Scottish government’s budget in 2020 just hours after predecessor Derek Mackay quit.

Widely admired for grasping complex issues, Ms Forbes is also a strong media performer who has been tipped as a natural successor to Ms Sturgeon.

She is currently on maternity leave, having given birth in August, but any transition period announced by Ms Sturgeon would allow her to return to Holyrood and run for the leadership.

Scottish finance secretary Kate Forbes (PA)

Humza Yousaf

Scotland’s 37-year-old health secretary will also be among the favourites to take over. Having led the country’s response to the Covid crisis, the popular MSP is one of the few figures widely recognised by the Scottish public.

However, the SNP administration’s record on the NHS has come under fire because of the huge waiting lists and A&E waiting times. A strong media performer, Mr Yousaf was considered favourite to take over until the rise of Ms Forbes and others at Holyrood.

Scotland’s health secretary Humza Yousaf (PA Wire)

John Swinney

If the SNP decides it wants a safe pair of hands with strong economic credentials, then the 58-year-old deputy first minister may well get a look in.

The most experience of the possible candidates, the MSP for Perthshire North has held most top jobs in the Scottish government – include almost a decade as the finance secretary (effectively Scotland’s chancellor).

But Mr Swinney’s previous leadership of the SNP will count against him. He led the party between 2000 and 2004 after Alex Salmond’s first resignation, and although widely respected among the SNP faithful, he was not felt to have been charismatic enough to take the cause forward.

Joanna Cherry

The outspoken MP would only be an outside bet, having taken on the party leadership in both Edinburgh and London on a series of issues. The QC won respect as a leading figure in the fight against Boris Johnson’s illegal prorogation of parliament during the Brexit wars.

But she has been at odds with the SNP leadership in recent years – most notably on transgender issues. She has been a fierce critic of Ms Sturgeon’s controversial legislation to make it easier to obtain a gender recognition certificate.

Ms Cherry was also part of a small group of MPs who have remained loyal to Mr Salmond, insisting that he should have been reinstated by the party after he was cleared of sexual assault charges.