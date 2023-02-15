✕ Close Nicola Sturgeon Set To Resign As First Minister-

Scotland first minister Nicola Sturgeon will announce her resignation today after more than eight years in the role, according to a report.

The BBC says the SNP leader is expected to announce her departure at a news conference in Edinburgh later this morning. It was not exactly clear when Ms Sturgeon would formally leave her position.

Ms Sturgeon’s popularity has flagged in recent months, with a poll by Panelbase this week showing 42 per cent of respondents now believing she should stand down.

One SNP source told Sky News that the first minister had “just had enough”.

The Scottish government leader has had a tricky few months. She has seen her planned reforms to the gender recognition process blocked by the UK government, and lost a court bid to hold a second independence referendum.