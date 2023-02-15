Nicola Sturgeon resigns – live: Scottish first minister to quit after eight years in role
SNP leader expected to make announcement this morning at a press conference in Edinburgh
Scotland first minister Nicola Sturgeon will announce her resignation today after more than eight years in the role, according to a report.
The BBC says the SNP leader is expected to announce her departure at a news conference in Edinburgh later this morning. It was not exactly clear when Ms Sturgeon would formally leave her position.
Ms Sturgeon’s popularity has flagged in recent months, with a poll by Panelbase this week showing 42 per cent of respondents now believing she should stand down.
One SNP source told Sky News that the first minister had “just had enough”.
The Scottish government leader has had a tricky few months. She has seen her planned reforms to the gender recognition process blocked by the UK government, and lost a court bid to hold a second independence referendum.
More coming in on the Sturgeon story now.
An SNP source has told Sky News that the party leader had “just had enough”.
Ms Sturgeon’s popularity has taken a tumble of late and support for independence has dropped in recent weeks, after a bounce in the immediate aftermath of a Supreme Court ruling that said Scotland could not hold a second poll without consent from Westminster.
Sturgeon has also been criticised over trans issues, with her government having recently passed the Gender Recognition Reform Bill.
No 10 ethics adviser to investigate claims of Islamophobia in Tory Party
Rishi Sunak’s ethics adviser will take over an investigation into alleged Islamophobia following claims by an MP that she was sacked as a minister because of her faith, it is reported.
It comes after The Independent revealed that Anneliese Dodds, the Labour Party chairwoman, wrote to her opposite number Greg Hands calling on him to reopen an investigation into claims made by Nusrat Ghani, who said she was told by party whip she was sacked because her “Muslimness” had been “making colleagues uncomfortable”.
Mark Spencer, chief whip at the time, rejected the claims and described them as “completely false” and “defamatory”.
The BBC said when asked about the probe, head of the Equalities and Human Rights Commission Marcial Boo said he would be following up on it with Sir Laurie.
Corbyn will not stand as Labour candidate at next election, Keir Starmer says
As we mentioned earlier, Jeremy Corbyn has been effectively sacked by Keir Starmer.
Mr Corbyn, who had the whip suspended over his handling of anti-semitism while leader, has been told he will not stand as a Labour candidate at the next election.
Jon Stone has more on that one too:
Good morning and welcome to the Independent’s live politics coverage.
So much for the quiet recess: Nicola Sturgeon is expected to resign later today and Jeremy Corbyn has been banned from standing as a Labour candidate at the next general election.
Stay tuned for all the latest updates.
