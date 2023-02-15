Nicola Sturgeon set to resign as Scottish first minister

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nicola Sturgeon is set to resign after eight years as first minister of Scotland, according to reports.

She is due to hold a press conference this morning where she is expected to trigger a Scottish National Party leadership contest.

Ms Sturgeon’s popularity has flagged in recent months, with a poll by Panelbase this week showing 42 per cent of respondents now believing she should stand down.

One SNP source told Sky News that the first minister had “just had enough”.

The Scottish government leader has had a tricky few months. She has seen her planned reforms to the gender recognition process blocked by the UK government, and lost a court bid to hold a second independence referendum.

Opinion polls still suggest the SNP party would be by far the largest at a Scottish parliament election.

More follows...