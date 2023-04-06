Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Claims that the SNP and police were “in cahoots” over the timing of Peter Murrell’s arrest have been dismissed as a conspiracy theory by new party leader, Humza Yousaf.

Police detained Mr Murrell and searched the home he shares with his wife Nicola Sturgeon as part of an investigation into how £600,000, earmarked for an independence campaign, was spent.

Mr Murrell recently quit as chief executive of the party, while Ms Sturgeon stood down as leader and first minister of Scotland, citing the pressures of almost a decade in the job.

Her replacement, Mr Yousaf, said it was “very, very clear that the governance of the party was not as it should be”.

Asked if the leadership election would have been affected by Mr Murrell’s arrest had it occurred while it was taking place, Mr Yousaf said: “To me, that sounds like a bit of a conspiracy theory that somehow we are in cahoots with Police Scotland.

“The timing of an investigation is absolutely for Police Scotland, that’s not determined by anybody else.”

However, other party colleagues are convinced the investigation was a factor in Ms Sturgeon’s decision to step down.

Scotland’s former health secretary Alex Neil claimed Mr Yousaf’s victory, as the candidate most closely aligned to Ms Sturgeon, was a “total stitch-up”.

“Nicola resigned very suddenly, everybody and their granny knew about this investigation,” he said.

“There were very strong rumours for the past couple of months that some kind of arrest was possibly imminent. So it is hard to believe that it was not a factor in Nicola’s consideration.”

He added: “It is hard to believe Nicola was not aware the inquiry was coming to a head to some extent. If that was the case, you can understand why she would not want to be first minister when this happened.”

Mr Murrell was questioned on Wednesday while officers and forensic experts, some carrying shovels, searched the couple’s South Lanarkshire home and back garden.

A spokesperson for Ms Sturgeon said she would “fully cooperate with Police Scotland if required” and that she “had no prior knowledge” of Wednesday’s police activity.

Police searched Ms Sturgeon and Mr Murrell’s South Lanarkshire home and back garden (Andy Buchanan/AFP via Getty)

Mr Murrell, arrested at 7.45am on Wednesday, was released from custody without charge around 7pm, “pending further investigation” by the police.

Mr Neil told The Independent: “The contest was a total stitch-up. The party establishment moved heaven and earth to make sure Humza won.

“He was the continuity candidate and had all this happened before members were able to vote, I am certain the continuity candidate would not have won.

“But it is over now, the race has been run and you should not cry over spilled milk. Humza should bring [leadership rival] Kate Forbes into his cabinet to reunite the party.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said Mr Murrell’s arrest was “extremely serious”, adding: “There are big questions to be asked of both Humza Yousaf and Nicola Sturgeon.”

And as the fallout from Mr Murrell’s arrest continued growing, Ms Sturgeon pulled out of a planned appearance at the Edinburgh Science Festival on Thursday evening. She said she did not want her presence to overshadow the “critical” issue of the climate crisis.

Police Scotland is currently investigating the matter of £660,000 that was raised by the SNP for Scottish independence campaigning, following allegations of donations fraud.

The inquiry, codenamed Operation Branchform, was launched in 2021 after it was alleged that money had been diverted from a “ring-fenced” fund to fight a second Scottish independence referendum – sparking the resignation of several senior people from the SNP’s ruling body.