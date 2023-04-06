Nicola Sturgeon – latest: Peter Murrell released without charge as ex-SNP leader to ‘fully co-operate’
Former first minister of Scotland says she had ‘no prior knowledge’ of arrest
Former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell has been released without charge after he was quizzed in connection to an investigation into the SNP’s finances.
Mr Murrell, 58, who is the husband of the former Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon, was in police custody for almost 12 hours following his arrest on Wednesday.
Ms Sturgeon said in a statement that she had “no prior knowledge of Police Scotland’s action or intentions” when her husband was arrested.
However, she said she will “fully co-operate if required” with the police.
The arrest on Wednesday related to a long-running police investigation into the spending of about £600,000 earmarked for Scottish independence campaigning.
Mr Murrell stepped down as the SNP’s chief executive last month following a controversy about misleading information being given to journalists over the party’s membership numbers.
It came just weeks after Ms Sturgeon herself stood down from the top job in Scotland.
Video shows police pitch tent outside Sturgeon’s home before arrest
Several police vehicles were seen parked outside the Glasgow home of Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon and a blue police tent was erected in the front garden.
The blue tarp was apparently put to screen the house from view and a police cordon was put in place around the property.
Moments later Mr Murrell was taken into custody and quizzed by police in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party.
Who is Peter Murrell? Nicola Sturgeon’s husband arrested over SNP finance probe
For almost a decade Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon were the husband and wife team in charge of the SNP.
But now Mr Murrell is at the centre of an SNP finance investigation and has been arrested by Police Scotland in connection with the ongoing probe into the party’s financing.
Police Scotland said a 58-year-old man is in custody and is being questioned by detectives.
Read Thomas Kingsley’s detailed report.
Who is Peter Murrell? Nicola Sturgeon’s husband arrested over SNP finance probe
Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon helped lead the SNP to new heights but now both have resigned
SNP leader says difficult day for the party following arrest
First minister and Scottish National Party leader Humza Yousaf said Peter Murrell’s arrest was a difficult day for the party.
“My reaction, as you’d imagine, much like anybody involved in the SNP, is that this is a difficulty for the party,” he told broadcasters.
“But, again, I’d just reiterate and emphasise it’s so important for me not to comment on a live police investigation and be seen to prejudice that in any way, shape or form.”
He added he will wait to see what comes at the conclusion of that police investigation.
He also denied that the arrest of Mr Murrell, who is the husband of former first minister Nicola Sturgeon, was linked to her resignation last month.
SNP probe not reason for Sturgeon’s quitting, says Yousaf
Nicola Sturgeon’s successor as Scotland’s First Minister said he did not believe the investigation into the SNP’s finances was the reason for her resignation:
Investigation into SNP not the reason for Sturgeon’s resignation, says Yousaf
Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell was arrested on Wednesday.
What the arrest means for UK politics and Scottish independence
In the most recent poll ratings, the SNP is still the leading party, writes Sean O’Grady.
But leaderw will discuss its best path to a further referendum – and then winning it – at a special party conference.
What the SNP arrest means for UK politics and Scottish independence
The SNP was already in a ‘tremendous mess’, as Sean O’Grady explains
Murrell released without charge
On Wednesday evening, a Police Scotland spokesperson said Mr Murrell had been released without charge.
They said: “A 58-year-old man who was arrested as a suspect earlier today in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party, has been released without charge pending further investigation.
“The man was questioned by Police Scotland detectives after he was arrested at 7.45am. He was released from custody at 6.57pm.
“Officers also carried out searches today at a number of addresses as part of the investigation.
“A report will be sent to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.
“The matter remains active for the purposes of the Contempt of Court Act 1981 and the public are therefore advised to exercise caution if discussing it on social media.
“As the investigation is ongoing we are unable to comment further.”
Police seen scouring Sturgeon's home
Police were seen scouring the back garden of the former first minister after her husband was arrested following an investigation into the SNP’s finances:
Police spotted scouring Sturgeon home after husband’s arrest in finances probe
Police officers with spades were seen in the back garden of Nicola Sturgeon and Peter Murrell’s Glasgow home.
The husband-and-wife team in charge of the SNP
Peter Murrell’s career to date and how he and Ms Sturgeon became key figures in Scotland’s political landscape:
Who is Peter Murrell? Nicola Sturgeon’s husband arrested over SNP finance probe
Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon helped lead the SNP to new heights but now both have resigned
Labour says SNP has ‘big questions’ to answer
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has said there are “big questions” to be asked of the SNP following the arrest of the party’s former chief executive Peter Murrell:
Anas Sarwar: SNP has ‘big questions’ to answer following Murrell arrest
The Scottish Labour leader spoke following the arrest of Nicola Sturgeon’s husband, the former SNP chief executive, Peter Murrell.
Peter Murrell arrested in SNP probe
Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell was arrested early on Wednesday in a police investigation into the SNP’s finances.
The former chief executive of the party was taken into custody and was questioned by detectives as police searched their house in Glasgow on Wednesday morning.
He was later released without charge:
Police at Nicola Sturgeon’s house as husband Peter Murrell arrested in SNP probe
Police Scotland have been investigating the SNP’s finances and the spending of about £600,000 for independence campaigning.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies