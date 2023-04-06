✕ Close Nicola Sturgeon's husband Peter Murrell arrested in SNP finance probe

Former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell has been released without charge after he was quizzed in connection to an investigation into the SNP’s finances.

Mr Murrell, 58, who is the husband of the former Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon, was in police custody for almost 12 hours following his arrest on Wednesday.

Ms Sturgeon said in a statement that she had “no prior knowledge of Police Scotland’s action or intentions” when her husband was arrested.

However, she said she will “fully co-operate if required” with the police.

The arrest on Wednesday related to a long-running police investigation into the spending of about £600,000 earmarked for Scottish independence campaigning.

Mr Murrell stepped down as the SNP’s chief executive last month following a controversy about misleading information being given to journalists over the party’s membership numbers.

It came just weeks after Ms Sturgeon herself stood down from the top job in Scotland.