A police probe into Nicola Sturgeon’s husband was “likely” a factor in her decision to quit, an ex-SNP minister claimed.

Scotland’s former health secretary Alex Neil said it is “hard to believe” the investigation, which saw her husband arrested yesterday morning, was not a factor in Ms Sturgeon’s resignation.

And, speaking to The Independent, he said the leadership election which saw Humza Yousaf take over as SNP leader and first minister was a “total stitch up”.

Seperately, Mr Neil told the BBC: “Nicola resigned very suddenly, everybody and their granny knew about this investigation.

“There were very strong rumours for the past couple of months that some kind of arrest was possibly imminent. So it is hard to believe that it was not a factor in Nicola’s consideration.”

He added: “It is hard to believe Nicola was not aware the inquiry was coming to a head to some extent. If that was the case you can understand why she would not want to be first minister when this happened.”

Ms Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell was arrested on Wednesday as part of the ongoing investigation into party finances.

The 58-year-old, who quit as the party’s chief executive last month, was taken into custody and questioned as officers and forensic experts, some carrying shovels, searched the couple’s South Lanarkshire home and back garden.

Ms Sturgeon has come under pressure to reveal whether she knew about an impending arrest before her shock resignation in February – at which time she cited the pressures of almost a decade in the job – amid reports that senior party figures were interviewed by police in the days before she stood down.

Police searched Ms Sturgeon and Mr Murrell’s South Lanarkshire home and back garden (Andy Buchanan/AFP via Getty Images)

A spokesperson for Ms Sturgeon said that she would “fully cooperate with Police Scotland if required” and added that she “had no prior knowledge” of Wednesday’s police activity.

Mr Murrell, arrested at 7.45am on Wednesday, was released from custody without charge around 7pm, “pending further investigation” by the police.

Mr Neil also urged Scottish police to clarify whether they delayed Mr Murrell’s arrest to avoid interfering with the contest to replace Ms Sturgeon. He told The Independent: “The contest was a total stitch up. The party establishment moved heaven and earth to make sure Humza won.

"He was the continuity candidate and had all this happened before members were able to vote I am certain the continuity candidate would not have won.

"But it is over now, the race has been run and you should not cry over spilled milk. Humza should bring [leadership rival] Kate Forbes into his cabinet to reunite the party."

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said Mr Murrell’s arrest was “extremely serious”, adding: “There are big questions to be asked of both Humza Yousaf and Nicola Sturgeon.”

And as the fallout from Mr Murrell’s arrest continued growing, Ms Sturgeon pulled out of a planned appearance at the Edinburgh Science Festival on Thursday evening. She said she did not want her presence to overshadow the “critical” issue of climate change.

Police Scotland are currently investigating the matter of £660,000 that was raised by the SNP for Scottish independence campaigning, following allegations of donations fraud.

The inquiry, codenamed Operation Branchform, was launched in 2021 after it was alleged that money had been diverted from a “ring-fenced” fund to fight a second Scottish independence referendum – sparking the resignation of several senior people from the SNP’s ruling body.