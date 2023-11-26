Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Parliament has been hit with a ‘cash for seats’ row as Nigel Farage’s Reform UK was forced to deny it offered cash to the Conservative deputy chairman Lee Anderson to defect.

Mr Anderson claimed last month that he had been offered "a lot of money" to join Reform, formerly the Brexit Party.

The outspoken MP has barely been out of the headlines since he was elected in 2019 and has been dubbed ‘30p Lee’ for his views on foodbanks and how much it costs to cook a meal from scratch.

Mr Farage, who is currently appearing in the latest series of ITV’s I’m a Celebrity, is the Reform party’s honorary president.

A secret recording taped Mr Anderson telling activists: "Now there is a political party that begins with an R that offered me a lot of money to join them. I say a lot of money, I mean a lot of money,” according to the Sunday Times.

Richard Tice, the current leader of Reform, rejected the claim, made by Mr Anderson at a event at South Cambridgeshire Conservative Association.

Mr Tice said: "These are the same libellous allegations first made by (Chief Whip) Simon Hart MP back in February.

"He heard from my lawyers. That case is still live to be progressed at my choosing.

"But I can confirm that I have had numerous discussions with a good number of Tory MPs who are fuming at their leadership."

Mr Anderson is a favourite of Tory activists and MPs on the right of the party and has a show on GB News, where Mr Farage is also a host.

Earlier this month, the MP for Ashford appeared to challenge Rishi Sunak’s authority when he suggested ministers should "ignore the law" and start sending asylum seekers to Rwanda.

Just hours before the latest claims broke, the prime minister warned dissatisfied Tory voters that backing Reform would put Labour in Downing Street.

"A vote for everyone who is not a Conservative is a vote to put Keir Starmer into office," Mr Sunak told the Mail on Sunday.

It was reported earlier this year that Mr Hart had reported Reform UK to the Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle over allegations the party had offered MPs who defected a full salary for five years - even if they lost their seats.

Mr Rice at the time labelled the claims as "nonsense".

The Conservatives whip's office declined to comment.

Mr Anderson has been approached for comment.