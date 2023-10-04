No poverty in Britain, says ‘30p Lee’ Anderson at Tory party conference

Lee Anderson claimed that there is no poverty in Britain as he spoke at a fringe event at the Conservative party conference on Tuesday, 3 October.

The deputy Tory party chairman, once nicknamed “30p Lee” for his comments on food banks, said he “doesn’t believe” in “poverty nonsense,” claiming that there was “real poverty” when he was growing up in the 1970s.

Mr Anderson told the event, hosted by Conservative Home and UK In A Changing Europe, added that he believes the UK “is not an impoverished island.”

According to the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, 13.4 million people were living in poverty in 2020/21.