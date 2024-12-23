Lord Mandelson ‘open to working with Farage to win over Trump’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Lord Mandelson is reportedly set to call on Nigel Farage to help him win over Donald Trump in his new role as UK ambassador to the US.

He is said to be ready to work with the Reform UK leader, as part of an attempt to persuade the president-elect not to target Britain with tariffs.

Experts have warned of a looming trade war after Mr Trump himself said: “Tariff is my favourite word”, and promised to implement 10 to 20 per cent tariffs on all goods coming into the country – a figure that rises to 60 per cent for those from China.

Lord Mandelson’s indication that he would work with Mr Farage comes despite warnings from senior Labour figures that making overtures to politicians like the Reform UK leader would elevate their cause.

open image in gallery Lord Peter Mandelson will be the UK’s ambassador to the US when Donald Trump returns to the White House (Jonathan Brady/PA) ( PA Archive )

But referencing the scepticism, a source close to the Labour peer told The Telegraph: “I am sure that would be a view held by some but not those who need to conduct UK-US relations in the most optimum way.”

Last month, speaking in his Times podcast, Lord Mandelson urged the government to “swallow your pride” and not ignore Mr Farage, in order to improve relations with the president-elect.

Over the weekend, the Reform leader, who has been a close ally of Mr Trump since his 2016 election campaign, offered up his services to Lord Mandelson to act as a link to the president-elect if it helped the UK’s national interest.

It comes amid concerns that Lord Mandelson’s past remarks about Mr Trump – who he once described as “little short of a white nationalist and racist” – may plague attempts to foster close US-UK relations.

Chris LaCivita, a senior adviser to Mr Trump’s 2024 election campaign described Lord Mandelson as an “absolute moron” after his appointment was announced.

open image in gallery Reform UK leader Nigel Farage ( PA Wire )

Sir Keir Starmer confirmed on Friday that Lord Mandelson had been chosen as the UK’s ambassador in Washington.

The former cabinet minister and European Union trade tsar said, “it is a great honour to serve the country in this way”.

Mr Trump has nominated businessman Warren Stephens to serve as the US ambassador to the UK.

Over the weekend, he named Mark Burnett, the British producer behind The Apprentice reality TV series, as his special envoy to the UK, someone the president-elect said would bring “a unique blend of diplomatic acumen and international recognition” to the role.

Mr Burnett, 64, was instrumental in significantly raising the profile of Mr Trump in the US when he was appointed as the main host in the north American version of The Apprentice.

But in October 2016, he and his wife, actor Roma Downey, distanced themselves from Mr Trump, criticising the “hatred, division and misogyny that has been a very unfortunate part of his campaign”.

Lord Mandelson has been contacted for comment.