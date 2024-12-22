Nigel Farage makes rare trip to Clacton constituency... with Father Christmas

Nigel Farage made a rare visit to his Clacton constituency as he was joined by Father Christmas.

The Reform MP, who won the Clacton constituency in this year’s general election, shared a video of himself visiting his constituency on Saturday (21 December).

Mr Farage captioned his X post: “You will never guess who is in Clacton today”.

Joined by Father Christmas, Mr Farage said: “The weather might be awful, but I’ll tell you what, you come to Clacton Pier and would you believe it? Even Father Christmas is here.”

A number of residents commented on the post, referencing Mr Farage’s lack of visits to Clacton.

One social media user said: “Yeah - the reality is that they both only come to Clacton once a year.”

Another added: “Nigel Farage in Clacton, that really is incredible!”