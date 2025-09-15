Watch live: Nigel Farage makes ‘key announcement’ for Reform UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Watch live as Nigel Farage delivers a press conference for a "key announcement" on Monday, 15 September.

No additional details on the announcement were released ahead of the Reform UK leader's address.

It comes after Mr Farage admitted breaching parliamentary rules by failing to register a visit to the US to headline a fundraiser for Donald Trump.

The Clacton MP blamed an error by his office for the failure to disclose information on the trip to Florida in March to appear as a special guest at a $500-a-head Republican Party event in Tallahassee.

The Sunday Times reported that Mr Farage did not disclose who paid for the visit, and how much he earned from it.

Under parliamentary law, MPs are required to register visits abroad that cost more than £300 within 28 days if they are not wholly paid for by the MP or public funds. They must also report any fees or payments in kind within the same timeframe.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Mr Farage, MP for Clacton, said: “The trip to Florida in March was remunerated in three separate instalments over the course of two months. I emailed the details to my office in the normal way.

“Unfortunately, these submissions were not added to the register. This was an error. The travel arrangements were paid for by myself.

“A correction to the record will be made tomorrow along with an apology to the registrar.”

Labour is consistently trailing Mr Farage’s party in the opinion polls, suggesting May’s elections threaten to be a bloodbath for Sir Keir Starmer.

Mr Farage's speech comes after a leading Labour left-winger warned that the prime minster faces being ousted after the elections unless he changes course.

Former frontbencher Richard Burgon said it was “inevitable” the PM would be toppled if the 2026 elections in Scotland, Wales and large parts of England go badly.