Nigel Farage calls James Cleverly a ‘moron’ over small boats claim

Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit is meaning for the UK Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest insight Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Brexit and beyond email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Nigel Farage has branded James Cleverly a “moron” for celebrating the lack of small boat crossings on Christmas day.

The former Brexit Party leader said the home secretary was a “liar and a charlatan”, adding that the Conservatives “all deserve to lose your seats at the election”.

No small boat crossings took place on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day or Boxing Day this year, according to Home Office figures. This is the first time this has happened since 2018.

A return to frontline politics by Nigel Farage could add to the Tories’ electoral woes (PA Wire)

Mr Cleverly took to X on Wednesday to claim that the work of UK and French Border Force officers had contributed to the pause.

“There were no small boat arrivals over Christmas for the first time since they started in 2018,” he said.

He added: “Last night, our Border Force officers and their French partners worked together to stop a boat launching on the beaches.”

But Mr Cleverly was censured by the social media platform, which added a note claiming the home secretary’s post was “misleading”.

It highlighted the unusually stormy weather this winter, with the Home Office’s own website confirming small boat crossings are affected by adverse weather.

It comes after James Cleverly apologised for making a joke about spiking his wife’s drink with a date rape drug (PA Wire)

Mr Farage, who some expect to make a political comeback with the Brexit Party, now called Reform UK, lashed out at Mr Cleverly.

He said on X: “You may be called Cleverly but you are clearly a moron.

“I am close to Dover now, the wind has been gusting 50mph… That is why there are no migrant crossings.

“You charlatans and liars all deserve to lose your seats at the election.”

Mr Farage’s attack will set alarm bells ringing in Downing Street, with Reform UK’s new leader Richard Tice threatening all out war with the Conservatives at the next general election.

In 2019, the then Brexit Party stood hundreds of candidates down to avoid splitting the vote and letting Jeremy Corbyn into No10.

But, amid rising anger on the political right at small boat crossings and record net migration, Mr Tice has vowed to fight every seat next year.

Mr Tice told The Sunday Times: “In the 2024 election year we will be ready whenever it comes, spring, summer or autumn. We will be standing in seats everywhere in England, Scotland and Wales.

Richard Tice has vowed to stand against the Conservatives in every seat (Getty Images)

“Many, including Tory MPs and commentators, still don’t believe us, but I have news for them: you are seriously underestimating our intent to have a massive impact in this coming election.”

Luke Tryl, director at pollsters More in Common, said Reform could see the Tories lose more than 30 additional seats.

He told The Independent: “Reform could well be the difference between a hung parliament and a Labour majority.”

It comes just days after Mr Cleverly was exposed for having joked about spiking his wife’s drink with a date rape drug at a reception in Downing Street.

Just hours after announcing a raft of measures to crack down on the crime, the home secretary joked about putting “a little bit of Rohypnol in her drink every night”, according to the Sunday Mirror. He added that it was “not really illegal if it’s only a little bit”.