Reform MP claims Nigel Farage’s tax affairs ‘irrelevant’ to the public

Nigel Farage's tax affairs are "irrelevant" to voters, according to Reform UK MP Richard Tice.

Mr Tice, the party’s deputy leader, was asked whether the Reform UK leader would address questions over his partner buying his constituency home in Clacton.

He told Times Radio: "I'm pleased to confirm I'm not his tax adviser. You'll have to speak to them.

"It's irrelevant to what voters are concentrating on, which is our messaging, which is the message of hope. We can get out of this nightmare that we're in."

Farage and Tice have both faced questions over tax affairs

Questions about Mr Farage’s tax affairs have risen up the agenda after he and fellow senior members of Reform strongly criticised former deputy prime minister Angela Rayner for failing to pay £40,000 of stamp duty on a property in Brighton.

Ms Rayner resigned from the government and her role as deputy leader yesterday over the row when the government’s ethics adviser Sir Laurie Magnus issued a critical report.

When Ms Rayner admitted earlier in the week that she had failed to pay her full amount, Mr Farage seized on the issue telling reporters: “I don’t see how Angela Rayner can survive this.”

On Friday he mocked her “property portfolio” in his conference speech in Birmingham, adding: “They're not fit to govern. We are the party that stands up for decent working people, and we are the party on the rise."

However, it emerged that the Reform leader himself employs a private company to help him be tax efficient with massive earnings from his media work including his show on GB News as well as his salary as an MP.

Mr Farage bought a house in his Clacton constituency but the property is in the sole name of his French partner Laure Ferrari. It would have meant she paid a lower rate of stamp duty on the property than he would have done because it was her first purchase in the UK.

When challenged on the issue in May, Mr Farage insisted he kept his name off for security reasons having received death threats.

He told The Guardian: “Whether I say ‘I’ or ‘we is pretty irrelevant. Laure bought the house; it is her asset.

“The main reason my name does not appear is for security reasons. I would have thought that obvious. As for her other UK or French assets, that is purely a private matter.”

Mr Tice himself has also come under question over his tax affairs after his partner, the author and journalist Isabel Oakeshott, moved to Dubai where she can pay less tax.