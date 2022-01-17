Boris Johnson was told the No 10 garden party “broke the rules” but said it should go ahead, Dominic Cummings claims.

An email sent by “a very senior official” will show the prime minister “lied to parliament about parties”, his exiled former chief aide says, in a new blogpost.

It comes after No 10 denied Mr Johnson was “warned about” a party, or that he told aides objecting to the “bring your own booze” event that they were “overreacting”.

The defence is central to the prime minister’s much-ridiculed apology in the Commons last week – when he claimed he believed the gathering was “a work event”.

In his post, Mr Cummings says that, after Mr Johnson’s private secretary Martin Reynolds sent the invitation “a very senior official replied by email saying the invite broke the rules”.

“This email will be seen by Sue Gray (unless there is a foolish coverup which would also probably be a criminal offence),” he has written – of the senior civil servant leading the investigation.

Mr Cummings claims Mr Reynolds told him he would “check with the PM if he’s happy for it to go ahead”, on 20 May 2020.

“I am sure he did check with the PM. (I think it very likely another senior official spoke to the PM about it but I am not sure),” the post states.

And it adds: “The idea that the PPS [principal private secretary] would be challenged by two of the most senior people in the building, say he’d check with the PM then not – is not credible.”