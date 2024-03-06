Non-dom tax status abolished in Jeremy Hunt’s 2024 Budget

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jeremy Hunt has reversed years of Tory orthodoxy by scrapping the non-domicile tax status in his spring Budget, in a bid to pile pressure on the Labour Party by adopting one of its key policies.

The chancellor Jeremy Hunt confirmed he will abolish the system that lets foreign nationals avoid paying UK tax on money made overseas, replacing it with a “modern, simpler and fairer residency-based system”.

Click here for live updates from the budget

Rishi Sunak’s wife Akshata Murty had non-dom status (Simon Walker / No 10 Downing Street)

Sir Keir Starmer’s party has been relying on closing the loophole – which allows foreign nationals living in Britain to avoid paying tax on overseas earnings – to raise an estimated £2bn to fund many of the party’s spending pledges if it wins victory in this year’s general election.

But despite having previously argued that removing non-dom status would ultimately reduce tax revenues by encouraging wealthy foreign nationals to move elsewhere, Mr Hunt announced an overhaul of the tax scheme in the Commons on Wednesday.

The chancellor did so despite the Institute for Fiscal Studies urging him to “tread carefully” in amending the tax status, echoing Mr Hunt’s own warnings in the past – in a move that will leave Labour scrambling for new sources of cash to fund pledges on the NHS and school breakfast clubs.

There are some 37,000 people currently claiming non-dom tax status, paying £6bn collectively in income tax, national insurance and capital gains taxes, the IFS said.

The Independent revealed in 2022 that Rishi Sunak’s wife Akshata Murty had used the tax break to save potentially millions of pounds over several years.

Jeremy Hunt says a new ‘fairer, residency-based system’ would be introduced (PRU/AFP via Getty Images)

Ms Murty, whose family business Infosys is estimated to be worth around £60bn, later said she would no longer claim the status on her worldwide earnings, saying at the time that she did not want her tax status to be a “distraction for my husband or to affect my family”.

With the UK in the grips of a technical recession, Britain’s sluggish economy and consequent reduction in predicted tax revenues will have impacted upon Mr Hunt’s Budget, with forecasts having become gloomier in recent weeks.

While the Office for Budget Responsibility said in November that Mr Hunt had £13bn of fiscal headroom, economists believe this may have increased to around £18bn due to recent falls in inflation. But this is less than predicted a few weeks ago when interest rate cuts appeared more imminent.

Mr Hunt has expressed a desire to move towards a “lower tax economy”, but stressed the need to do so in a “responsible” way. The chancellor also played down pleas to increase funding for Britain’s austerity-wracked public services, instead insisting that more “efficiency” was needed in how current funds are spent.

More follows on this breaking news story...