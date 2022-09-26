Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Abolishing non-dom tax status ‘would raise more than £3.2bn each year’

Research suggests non-doms earn at least £10.9bn in offshore income and capital gains annually

Rory Sullivan
Tuesday 27 September 2022 00:03
Comments
Sunak refuses to say if he has benefited from wife’s non-dom status

The Treasury would see an extra £3.2bn flow into its coffers if the UK’s “non-domtax regime is abolished, a new report has found.

The current system allows for residents in Britain who are resident in the UK, but who claim on their tax return that their permanent home is abroad to avoid paying tax on income.

The tax status came under the spotlight earlier this year when The Independent revealed that Akshata Murty, the wife of the then-chancellor Rishi Sunak, might have saved millions of pounds through it.

Ms Murty, whose family business is estimated to be worth around £3.5bn, later said she would no longer claim the status on her worldwide earnings.

“It has become clear that many do not feel it is compatible with my husband’s role as chancellor,” she explained in early April.

Recommended

“I understand and appreciate the British sense of fairness and I do not wish my tax status to be a distraction for my husband or to affect my family.”

Those who make use of the tax loophole earn at least £10.9bn in offshore income and capital gains each year, according to researchers from the University of Warwick and the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), who analysed the anonymised personal tax returns of people with non-domicile status between 1997 and 2018.

If that income was taxed, it would generate more than £3.2 billion in additional revenue each year, according to the report.

The average person who claims the status saves £125,000 in income tax annually, it added.

Akshata Murty, Rishi Sunak’s wife, was criticised earlier this year for retaining her “non dom” status.

(PA Wire)

The academics said their research disproved the suggestion that many people of non-dom status would leave the UK if the loophole were abolished.

They pointed to how just 0.2 per cent of them left the UK after reforms in 2017 tightened access to the regime.

Recommended

Arun Advani, of the University of Warwick, said: “Historically, arguments against abolition of the non-dom regime rested on uncertainty about whether it would raise any money. It’s now plain to see that it does, so supporters of the status quo need to find a new case for its defence.”

If elected, Labour has vowed to scrap the non-dom tax arrangement.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in