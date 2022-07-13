Boris Johnson brushes off non-dom tax question: ‘Doms or non-doms, I don’t mind’

Boris Johnson failed to say if he will scrap the non-dom status that “allows the super-rich to dodge tax” before leaving office.

The prime minister, and his new cabinet members, were ridiculed by Keir Starmer in PMQs on Wednesday (13 July), with the Labour leader asking if his rival agrees that the “absurd” status should be scrapped.

“What I’m focusing on is continuing the government of the country,” Mr Johnson said.

“Never mind non-doms, my speaker, doms or non-doms, I don’t mind. £326 is arriving in the bank accounts of eight million vulnerable people.”

