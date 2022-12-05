Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Tories represent constituencies with highest number of non-doms in the country, Labour analysis shows

Labour says it would scrap tax status and use money to train doctors

Kate Devlin
Whitehall Editor
Monday 05 December 2022 21:44
Comments
Rishi Sunak refuses to end non-dom tax status

Conservatives represent the three Commons seats with the highest number of controversial non-doms in the country, new analysis by Labour shows.

In one constituency, the cities of London and Westminster, 14,600 people have claimed the tax status since 1997.

In Kensington that figure was 11,200, while in Chelsea and Fulham it was 8,300.

Labour has called on ministers to abolish non-doms and use the money raised to pay to train a new generation of NHS staff.

But the prime minister Rishi Sunak has rejected that call, saying that the move would cost money by sending wealthy people overseas.

Recommended

However, the chancellor Jeremy Hunt was later forced to admit he did not know how much ditching the loophole could raise before he increased taxes for millions in last month’s Budget.

Treasury officials have now been ordered to look at the figures.

The issue of non-doms hit the headlines earlier when The Independent revealed that Mr Sunak’s wife, Akshata Murty, had held non-domicile tax status while he was chancellor.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) think tank says its “best estimate” is that abolishing the measure would raise around £3bn a year.

The ten constituencies with the highest number of non-doms are all in London.

Fourth and fifth on the list are Hampstead and Kilburn, with 7,100, and Westminster North, with 6,500, both represented by Labour MPs.

Also included in the top 10 is Holborn and St Pancras, with 3,900, the seat held by Labour’s leader Sir Keir Starmer.

The shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “As the Tories raise taxes on working people, it simply isn’t right that those at the top can benefit from an outdated non-dom tax perks.

“If you make Britain your home you should pay your taxes here.

“With Labour, people who make the UK their home will contribute to this country by paying tax on their global income.

“The next Labour government will train a new generation of doctors and nurses, paid for by abolishing non-doms.”

Recommended

Non-dom status, which is lawful, can save an individual from paying UK tax on dividends from foreign investments, rental payments on property overseas, or bank interest.

Treasury sources say non-doms contribute around £8bn a year to the exchequer, money they do not want to send overseas.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in