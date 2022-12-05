Gordon Brown isn’t the first politician, and nor will he be the last, to try to reform the House of Lords. Indeed, he was a prominent member of the last Labour government that achieved some significant reform of the hereditary element of the membership of the Lords.

The Blair and Brown governments carried on appointing a mix of experts and superannuated politicians to the upper house – and redressed its traditional Tory predominance, albeit entrenching cronyism along the way.

Today, it is a more politically balanced chamber, with plenty of wisdom and expertise at its disposal – and with tightly drawn conventions and laws about it keeping to its role as a revising chamber that stays out of financial matters. It doesn’t try to defy the Commons on matters the people voted for in a manifesto.