Northern Ireland’s government on verge of collapse over Brexit trade checks

Northern Ireland’s government is on the verge of collapse over Brexit port checks, as the EU accuses the UK of another breach of international law.

Paul Givan, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) first minister, is expected to resign as early as Thursday – a move that will also force Michelle O’Neill, his Sinn Fein deputy out of office.

Although the rest of the Stormont Executive could remain in place, it could not take significant decisions, preventing the coalition from agreeing a crucial three-year budget.

A planned official state apology by Mr Givan and Ms O’Neill to victims of historic institutional abuse, scheduled for next month, would also have to be pulled.

The turmoil comes after the DUP unilaterally announced a halt to Brexit port food checks, in an apparent breach of the Northern Ireland Protocol and EU Withdrawal Agreement.

The European Commission immediately accused the UK of breaking the agreement – despite the Westminster government’s attempt to distance itself from the decision.

“I’m not sure what the purpose of this move is. It’s an absolute breach of international law,” Mairead McGuinness, the Commissioner for financial stability told RTE radio.

In the Commons, Ian Paisley Jr, a DUP MP warned: “We are moments away from the collapse of the Northern Ireland executive.”

The latest crisis has been prompted by Edwin Poots, Stormont’s DUP agriculture minister, announcing a halt to the checks from midnight on Wednesday – despite Sinn Fein opposition.

Despite the order, it appeared that the SPS (sanitary and phytosanitary) inspections on goods from Britain are continuing, amid legal uncertainty over the move.

The suspension is being seen by many as an attempt by the DUP to boost its fading popularity ahead of crucial elections to Stormont, in May.

Brandon Lewis, the Northern Ireland Secretary, argued: “This is a decision that the minister in Northern Ireland has taken” – denying it was a “stitch-up” between the government and the DUP.

The claim that the devolved government has sovereignty on the issue made some question the basis on which the government took Remain-voting Northern Ireland out of the EU in the first place.

more follows