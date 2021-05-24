Tensions between the UK and EU over the Northern Ireland Protocol could increase further after Liz Truss called for “border controls and paperwork” on Irish Sea trade to be scrapped.

This is not the first time protocol, agreed as part of Brexit negotiations, has sparked controversy, with the system even sparking unrest in Belfast by those apposed to the measures.

But what is the Northern Ireland Protocol and why has it proved to be so divisive?

What is the latest UK/EU row about?

The trade secretary was asked on LBC Radio on Monday if the government hoped to remove all red tape - despite the checks being agreed by Boris Johnson in his Brexit deal - and replied: “Absolutely, yes”.

New checks on goods at ports in Larne and Belfast under the terms of the protocol have sparked anger among unionists and loyalists who feel Northern Ireland is being separated from the rest of the UK.

On the phone-in, Ms Truss came under pressure from a caller who protested that the Protocol – introducing an Irish Sea border, to avoid one on the island of Ireland – had made Northern Ireland citizens “less equal”.

She rejected the charge, but it was pointed out that either “we’re going to have this paperwork and these inspections or we’re not”.

“The aim of the government is to make this as smooth as possible and deal with the issues,” Ms Truss said, but – asked if that meant “we don’t need border controls and paperwork” – replied: “Absolutely, yes.”

What is the Northern Ireland Protocol?

The Northern Ireland Protocol is an agreement between the UK and EU as a result of Brexit negotiations, designed to protect the peace process by avoiding a hard border on the island of Ireland.

It has angered unionists by effectively creating a barrier between Great Britain and Northern Ireland by leaving the region tied to a range of EU customs and regulatory rules.

The rules have disrupted supplies of food and online deliveries.

Checks were temporarily suspended in February after some border staff checking goods received “sinister” threats.

What have Northern Irish politicians said?

The incoming leader of the DUP, Edwin Poots, has claimed the protocol is “undeliverable” and indicated he may order officials to halt border checks if the issue is not resolved.

Despite talks between the EU and UK government aimed at solving some of the issued linked to the protocol, both the outgoing DUP leader, Arlene Foster, and her incoming successor have insisted it must be scrapped.

Mr Poots said he wants to facilitate the EU in the protection of the single market, but said the level of checks required at Northern Irish ports was disproportionate.

He said the political arguments against the Protocol from unionism are being heard by the UK government.