Watch as Northern Ireland secretary speaks after DUP announce Stormont return

Watch as Chris Heaton-Harris, the Northern Ireland secretary, speaks to the press on Tuesday 30 January after a deal was struck between the DUP and British government.

A deal to restore Stormont powersharing will remove all post-Brexit checks on goods moving into Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK, the leader of the DUP has insisted.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson expressed hope that the Stormont institutions could be back up within days after he secured the backing of his party executive for government proposals aimed at addressing the DUP’s concerns over Brexit’s so-called Irish Sea border.

The parties eligible to participate in a revived ministerial executive are due to meet later on Tuesday to discuss the next steps.

Sir Jeffrey conceded that his party had not got everything it wanted in the negotiations with the UK government, but he said the deal provided the basis for the DUP to drop its two-year blockade on devolution in Belfast.