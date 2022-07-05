Steve Barclay appointed new health secretary after Sajid Javid quits

Boris Johnson’s chief of staff Steve Barclay will be appointed the new health secretary after the shock resignation of Sajid Javid on Tuesday evening, say Whitehall sources.

Mr Johnson faces the biggest leadership crisis of his premiership as his handling of the row over scandal-hit ex-deputy chief whip Chris Pincher sparked a flurry of resignations.

Rishi Sunak resigned as chancellor – saying government was not being conducted “properly, competently and seriously" – shortly after Mr Javid’s exit as health secretary at 6pm on Tuesday.

In scathing remarks, the departing health secretary said the British people “expect integrity”, but voters now believed Mr Johnson’s administration was neither competent nor “acting in the national interest”.

More follows...