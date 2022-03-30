Grant Shapps tells regulator to disqualify ‘unfit to lead’ P&O Ferries boss

Transport secretary Grant Shapps has urged a government regulator to disqualify P&O Ferries chief executive Peter Hebblethwaite on the basis he is “unfit to lead a British company”.

The cabinet minister said he had written to the Insolvency Service “conveying my firm belief” that Mr Hebblethwaite should longer be in charge of the under-fire ferry operator.

“I have asked them to consider his disqualification,” said Mr Shapps told MPs in the Commons as he set out his nine-point plan to crack down on “sharp” practices after P&O sacked 800 workers without warning.

Mr Shapps said he asked British ports to immediately refuse access to ferry services paying below the existing minimum wage – saying the government would legislate soon to protect them in doing so.

“I want to see British ports refusing access to ferry companies who don’t pay a fair wage, as soon as practical,” Mr Shapps told parliament.

P&O’s decision to layoff hundreds of workers and replace them with cheaper agency staff, paid at rates below the minimum wage, has provoked widespread anger among MPs and trade unions.

Mr Shapps announced several other measure in response to the P&O decision, including his intention to seek international “minimum wage corridors” with allies such as France to help make sure workers are not paid below the British rate.

He said the government would introduce a new “statutory code of practice” to discourage firms from “hire and refire” tactics – but stopped short of the complete ban Labour has called for.

Mr Shapps said he hoped the package of measures will “force” P&O Ferries to “fundamentally rethink their decision” – but he did not claim the measures would reverse the operator’s decision to sack 800 staff.

The transport secretary vowed: “Where new laws are needed, we will create them. Where legal loopholes are cynically exploited, we will close them. And where employment rights are too weak, we will strengthen them.”

He added: “My message to P&O is this – the game is up. Rehire those who want to return and pay all of your workers a decent wage.”

