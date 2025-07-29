Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Keir Starmer and his senior ministers have agreed to recognise to recognise a Palestinian state in September unless Israel ends its starvation tactics in Gaza.

In an ultimatum to Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, Sir Keir said the UK “will recognise the state of Palestine by the United Nations General Assembly in September, unless the Israeli government takes substantive steps to end the appalling situation in Gaza, agree to a ceasefire, and commit to a long-term sustainable peace, reviving the prospect of a two-state solution.”

He added that the UN must also be allowed the restart the supply of aid, following global outcry at the images of starving children that have dominated the world’s media.

The prime minister added: "Meanwhile, our message to the terrorists of Hamas is unchanged but unequivocal: they must immediately release all of the hostages, sign up to a ceasefire, disarm and accept that they will play no part in the government of Gaza.

open image in gallery ( REUTERS )

"And we'll make an assessment in September on how far the parties have met these steps, but no one should have a veto over our decision.

"So this is the way forward.

"We will keep working with all our international partners to end the suffering, get aid flooding into Gaza and deliver a more stable future for the Middle East, because I know that is what the British people desperately want to see."

The prime minister held an emergency virtual cabinet meeting where he laid out his plan for peace agreed over the weekend with French President Emmanuel Macron and German chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Pressure had been mounting on Sir Keir to recognise Palestine as a state, but the decision to put the ball in the Israeli government’s court was a compromise to satisfy two competing factions in his cabinet.

Senior Cabinet members who support plans to recognise a Palestinian state include deputy prime minister Angela Rayner, justice secretary Shabana Mahmood, energy secretary Ed Miliband and foreign secretary David Lammy.

Mr Lammy is at a conference in New York discussing recognising Palestine as a state where he is due to speak.

But on the other side chancellor Rachel Reeves, tech secretary Peter Kyle, chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Pat McFadden, who have been officers of Labour Friends of Israel (LFI), were worried recognition would “reward Hamas”.

Politically Sir Keir had been helped by Donald Trump when they met in Scotland on Monday, where the US president said he did not object to the prime minister taking a position on state recognition.

This undermined the US State Department’s opposition to the move, expressed angrily by secretary of state Marco Rubio last week, when President Macron announced France would recognise a Palestinian state.

Sir Keir said he had discussed the suffering in Gaza with Donald Trump, as he pledged to mount a "major effort to get humanitarian supplies back in".

The Prime Minister said in his statement: "The Palestinian people have endured terrible suffering now in Gaza because of a catastrophic failure of aid.

"We see starving babies, children too weak to stand, images that will stay with us for a lifetime. The suffering must end.

"Yesterday, I discussed this with President Trump, and we're mounting a major effort to get humanitarian supplies back in by air - and UK aid has been air-dropped into Gaza today - and, crucially, by land."

At home Sir Keir has been threatened by the creation of Jeremy Corbyn’s new party which includes the former Gaza independents who unseated senior Labour MPs at the last election and came close to defeating Ms Mahmood and health secretary Wes Streeting.

Added to that more than 250 MPs from nine different parties have called for Palestine to be recognised as a state. This included more than 90 of the new Labour MPs elected last year.

More to follow...