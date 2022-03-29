Fines for 20 Covid lockdown breaches in Partygate investigation, say police

The Metropolitan Police has confirmed that 20 cases of lockdown breaches in Downing Street and Whitehall are being referred for fixed penalty fines, but declined to name individuals involved.

The referrals represent the first penalties to be imposed in relation to a series of 12 gatherings in 2020 and 2021 and the first police confirmation that coronavirus rules were broken.

The announcement came moments after Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner renewed the party’s call for Boris Johnson to resign as prime minister if he is found to have breached regulations on social distancing imposed to stem the spread of Covid-19.

In a statement, Scotland Yard said: “The investigation into allegations of breaches of COVID-19 regulations in Whitehall and Downing Street has now progressed to the point where the first referrals for fixed penalty notices (FPNs) will be made to ACRO Criminal Records Office.

“We will today initially begin to refer 20 fixed penalty notices to be issued for breaches of Covid-19 regulations. The ACRO Criminal Records Office will then be responsible for issuing the FPNs to the individual following the referrals from the MPS (Metropolitan Police Service).

“We are making every effort to progress this investigation at speed and have completed a number of assessments. However due to the significant amount of investigative material that remains to be assessed, further referrals may be made to ACRO if the evidential threshold is made.

“As it has for all fixed penalty notices issued during the pandemic, the MPS will follow the College of Policing approved professional practice for media relations which states that ‘Identities of people dealt with by cautions, speeding fines and other fixed penalties – out-of-court disposals – should not be released or confirmed’.

“We will not confirm the number of referrals from each individual event subject to our investigation as providing a breakdown at this point may lead to identification of the individuals.”