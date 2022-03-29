✕ Close Sunak ‘making economy worse’, says senior Tory in cost of living row

The first fines for officials attending Covid-19 lockdown-breaking parties at Downing Street and the Cabinet Office are set to be issued fines by the Metropolitan Police soon, reports say.

Multiple media reports suggests the fines were about to be issued and sources told The Guardian they were “imminent”. Around 20 fixed penalty notices (FPNs) will be handed out at first, with more expected to follow.

Boris Johnson is not expected to be among those named in the first wave of fines, according to The Times.

The Met Police are investigating 12 events, including as many as six which Mr Johnson is said to have attended.

Last week it emerged that detectives investigating alleged lockdown-busting parties held in Downing Street and the Cabinet Office had begun interviewing key witnesses.