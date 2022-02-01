Photos exist of Boris Johnson at No 10 parties being investigated by the police, Dominic Cummings says he has been told – agreeing they will “incriminate” him.

The former chief aide also predicted witnesses will report that “we could all hear a party with Abba playing”, referring to the gathering in the prime minister flat on 13 November 2020.

Mr Cummings also predicted that Mr Johnson will “keep lying” about the scandal – after being given a stay of execution by the delay in Sue Gray delivering the bulk of her Partygate report.

In a question-and answer-session on his paid-for blog, he was asked if he is aware of photos that will “incriminate” the prime minister, as the Met investigation continues.

“Yes, there are photos of the PM at parties under investigation. I’ve spoken to people who say they’ve seen photos of parties in the flat,” Mr Cummings replied.

“I’ve talked to people who were in no 10 on 13/11 who cd hear the party in no 10 after I’d left – the press office is below the flat.

“If cops talk to people there that night, there’ll be witnesses who say ‘we could all hear a party with Abba playing’.”

The exiled aide added: “He’ll keep lying. This could blow up terminally for him if [he] lies to the cops but he won’t be able to help himself other than say ‘I don’t remember’ which is his default when he senses danger.”

Mr Cummings also described the chances of Liz Truss becoming Conservative leader are “probably being overrated” – pointing to her previous opposition to Brexit.

In contrast, Rishi Sunak had backed EU withdrawal and with “MPs heavily influenced by polls” that would “obviously benefit” the popular chancellor.

Ms Truss was “little known”, he told readers, and had “said a lot of stuff that will not be popular with members if/when they hear it”.

“If she gets to the last 2, the combination of her support for Remain and her record will be big problems for her. Her chances are probably being overrated,” Mr Cummings said.

Michael Gove would “”probably” run again – despite suggesting he would not – while newcomer Tom Tugendhat would be hampered by having “never been in cabinet”.

Mr Cummings has said he sees it as his “duty” to get rid of Mr Johnson – falling the former allies’ bitter fallout – describing it as like “fixing the drains”.

He first revealed the lockdown-busting No 10 garden party, in May 2020, that is still the biggest threat to the prime minister’s survival.

At the weekend, he claimed Mr Johnson is obsessed with creating monuments in his memory “like the Roman emperors” were.

He only got excited about “Big Ben’s bongs” and “looking at maps” to find places to build things in his honour, he said.