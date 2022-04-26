Boris Johnson threatened to “privatise the arse” off the Passport Office, as he lashed out at the organisation over huge delays putting holidays at risk.

The prime minister put other quangos on notice to improve at a cabinet meeting to discuss the cost-of-living crisis – but at which ministers were told there will be no extra spending.

Mr Johnson is said to be “horrified” at the Passport Office repeatedly breaching a new 10-week target for processing applications, branded an “absolute shambles” by MPs.

There has been an unprecedented surge in demand after the lifting of Covid restrictions, because 5 million people delayed renewing their passports during the pandemic.

But Brexit is also a factor, because Britons must now have at least three months left on their passports in order to travel to the EU, putting more strain on the system.

A senior government source said Mr Johnson had used the phrase “privatise the arse” at the cabinet meeting, as a threat if the backlogs cannot be cleared.

