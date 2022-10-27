Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Speaker suspends Commons for an hour due to Penny Mordaunt no-show

Leader of the House unable to make start time due to diary clash

Jon Stone
Policy Correspondent
Thursday 27 October 2022 11:36
Comments
Speaker suspends House of Commons for an hour due to Penny Mordaunt no-show

The Speaker has suspended Thursday’s sitting of the House of Commons after a member the government failed to turn up to answer questions on time.

Penny Mordaunt, the leader of the House, had been due to be quizzed by MPs on parliamentary business this morning.

However, ahead of the session she confirmed she would be around an hour late.

As Ms Mordaunt has no deputy to take her place, the Speaker said the business would be put back by an hour – a highly unusual occurrence.

While the Speaker did not relay a reason for Ms Mordaunt’s delayed arrival, it is understood she was attending a privy council session with the King.

In a statement to MPs, Speaker Lindsay Hoyle told MPs: “The next business is the business questions. The leader of the House informed me that she is unable to be present until around 12pm. Given there is no deputy leader, I have to suspend the house until her return.

Recommended

“I will arrange the division bells to be rung shortly before the House resumes, and for a message to be placed on the enunciator. The House is now suspended.”

Without elaborating on why she had prioritised other engagements over parliament, upon her eventual arrival Ms Mordaunt told MPs:

“Unfortunately we were given two choices today. We could either delay the start of business questions by suspending the House or we could take business questions in between the two backbench business debates. After consulting with colleagues it was felt that the former was going to cause the least disruption to honourable members.”

UK news in pictures

Show all 50

Recommended

Speaking during the session. Gateshead Labour MP Ian Mearns said Ms Mordaunt’s diary clash meant there would be less time for parliamentary business proposed by backbenchers.

“I'm sorry the leader of the House couldn't be with us at 11.10, and while it might have been unavoidable that she was engaged in other duties it does mean that the time for backbench business debates this afternoon has been reduced by almost an hour – and I say that on behalf of the members who've put in to speak in those debates,” he said.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in