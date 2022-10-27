Rishi Sunak news – live: Braverman accused of ministerial code ‘breaches’ amid backlash over appointment
Braverman admitted to a ‘technical infringement’ of rules as she was sacked by Liz Truss
Former Tory chairman Sir Jake Berry has claimed Suella Braverman committed "multiple breaches of the ministerial code" as prime minister Rishi Sunak faces a backlash for reinstating her to his cabinet six days after she was sacked by Liz Truss.
Ms Braverman admitted to a "technical infringement" of the rules as she was forced out prior to the former prime minister’s downfall.
But Sir Jake, who was chair when Ms Truss sacked Ms Braverman last week, said that she was responsible for a “really serious breach” relating to confidential government discussions of cybersecurity.
He challenged Mr Sunak’s claim that the home secretary had confessed to breaking the code, telling Talk TV that “the evidence was put to her and she accepted the evidence, rather than the other way around”.
Ms Braverman left her role in Ms Truss’s cabinet after she was caught sending veteran backbench Tory Sir John Hayes, a fellow right-winger, an official document from a personal email account.
She accidentally copied in someone she believed was Sir John’s wife, but was in fact an aide to Conservative MP Andrew Percy, who raised the alarm.
PM tells Taoiseach he wants ‘negotiated outcome’ to NI Protocol
Rishi Sunak has told Taoiseach Micheal Martin that he would prefers a “negotiated outcome” to issues caused by the Northern Ireland Protocol.
The two leaders held a phone conversation yesterday evening.
Mr Martin said they discussed the need to find “agreed solutions” on the protocol.
The post-Brexit trading treaty, which is fiercely opposed by unionists in Northern Ireland, has led to the collapse of the Stormont Assembly and Executive.
ICYMI: Sunak refuses general election as Starmer mocks PM for losing to Truss ‘who lost to lettuce’
Rishi Sunak refused Sir Keir Starmer’s demand for an immediate general election, as the Labour leader mocked the new Tory prime minister over his summer leadership defeat to predecessor Liz Truss.
Sir Keir questioned Mr Sunak’s mandate to lead as he repeated his call for a snap vote during a feisty first exchange between the party leaders at PMQs on Wednesday.
“He got trounced by the former prime minister, who herself got beaten by a lettuce,” the Labour leader told the Commons – referring to the viral campaign which saw Ms Truss fail to stay at No 10 longer than a decaying vegetable.
Election looms in Northern Ireland as minister holds last-ditch talks
The Northern Ireland secretary’s last-ditch talks with party leaders aimed at restoring powersharing at Stormont appear to have failed, as a deadline for another election in the region looms.
Chris Heaton-Harris, reappointed to his role by Rishi Sunak amid Tory turmoil, has made clear he will call a fresh poll if Friday’s deadline passes without an executive being formed.
The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) has refused to engage in the wake of May’s election over its hatred of the Northern Ireland Protocol in the Brexit deal, so it has not been possible to form an executive for six months.
Truss allies accept demotions as Sunak seeks unity
Liz Truss allies Anne-Marie Trevelyan and Chris Philp have accepted demotions in Rishi Sunak’s new-look ministerial team, as the prime minister continues a reshuffle that he hopes will unite his party.
Mr Sunak has made Ms Trevelyan and Mr Philp ministers in the foreign office and home office respectively, following the dramatic downfall of their former boss.
They have settled for less prominent roles than before, having attended Cabinet under Ms Truss’s leadership.
Health workers to vote on possible strike action over pay
Hundreds of thousands of health workers start voting today on whether to strike over pay.
Around 350,000 members of Unison working for more than 250 health trusts and boards across England, Wales and Northern Ireland are being balloted.
Porters, nurses, security guards, paramedics, cleaners, midwives, occupational therapists and other NHS staff are among those being asked if they want to mount a campaign of industrial action.
Around 50,000 Unison health employees in Scotland are already being balloted.
Unison urged prime minister Rishi Sunak to increase the rise of £1,400 awarded to health workers in England earlier in the summer.
Unison general secretary Christina McAnea said: “Striking is the last thing dedicated health workers want to do, but with services in such a dire state, and staff struggling to deliver for patients with fewer colleagues than ever, many feel like the end of the road has been reached.
“The NHS is losing experienced staff at alarming rates. Health workers are leaving for work that pays better and doesn’t take such a toll on them and their families.
“If this continues, the health service will never conquer the backlog and treat the millions desperately awaiting care.
“It feels like the NHS is in the last chance saloon, but a vote for industrial action might be the jolt that convinces ministers to make the NHS the priority they say it is.
“Strikes across the NHS this winter are not inevitable. The government must start to tackle the growing workforce crisis with an inflation-busting pay rise and get the NHS back on the long road to recovery.”
Labour attacks ‘disgraceful’ delay as Online Safety Bill dropped from schedule
Labour has attacked another “disgraceful” delay to the Tory government’s Online Safety Bill after it was dropped from the Commons schedule.
On Wednesday a junior culture minister failed to deny the crucial legislation – aimed at regulating social media giants – had been pulled from the promised timetable following previous delays.
The Independent understands the bill has been delayed to give MPs time to consider new amendments set to be introduced by the Rishi Sunak government – but the plan is to bring it back within weeks.
Rishi Sunak ‘reconsiders tax rises’
Prime minister Rishi Sunak is considering tax rises and major public spending cuts, reported The Telegraph.
Mr Sunak yesterday delayed the announcement of plans for repairing the country’s public finances until 17 November, two-and-a-half weeks later than earlier decided.
The fortnight delay is expected to shrink the size of the black hole in the public finances by up to £10bn to £15bn, the newspaper reported, citing an analysis to be published by the Resolution Foundation think-tank.
It also noted a rapid fall in the interest rate paid on government gilts and a reduction in the international gas price.
Soon after Mr Sunak became country’s prime minister on Tuesday, he said difficult decisions lay ahead as he looks to cut public spending.
Jeremy Hunt, who was appointed as the finance minister by Liz Truss to calm markets roiled by her dash for growth, was re-appointed by Sunak and repeated his warning on Tuesday that “it is going to be tough”.
Fracking U-turn ‘sets a good tone’, say climate activists
The ban on shale gas fracking will be reinstated, the prime minister told MPs on Wednesday, in a U-turn on a policy launched by Liz Truss’s short-lived government.
Rishi Sunak said during Prime Minister’s Questions that he stands by the 2019 Conservative Party manifesto, which banned fracking unless the science shows “categorically” that it can be done safely.
Green groups, conservationists and climate activists described the return of the ban as an “incredibly positive” result on the prime minister’s first full day in office.
Labour MP accused Sunak of ‘silencing women’s voices at top table’
A Labour MP has accused Rishi Sunak of “silencing women’s voices at the top table” over the lack of women the new PM has selected for his cabinet.
Kate Osborne, who sits on the women and equalities committee, told The Independent she is not surprised the new cabinet is male-dominated, due to the Conservatives treating women as “second-class citizens”.
Women make up 22 per cent of the politicians allowed to go to cabinet meetings under Mr Sunak’s premiership, which is a fall from 32 per cent of women at the beginning of Liz Truss’s short stint as PM.
LGBT+ fans should be ‘respectful’ of Qatar during World Cup, says minister
The foreign secretary has been criticised for saying LGBT+ football fans should be “respectful” during the World Cup.
James Cleverly said visitors to host country Qatar should show “a little bit of flex and compromise” and to “respect the culture of your host nation”.
Homosexuality is illegal in Qatar and can be punished by imprisonment or even death under the country’s criminal code.
The Tory politician’s comments were branded “abhorrent” and “shockingly tone deaf” by opposition parties, who said the government should be challenging football authorities over the selection of the country to host the tournament.
