Former Tory chairman Sir Jake Berry has claimed Suella Braverman committed "multiple breaches of the ministerial code" as prime minister Rishi Sunak faces a backlash for reinstating her to his cabinet six days after she was sacked by Liz Truss.

Ms Braverman admitted to a "technical infringement" of the rules as she was forced out prior to the former prime minister’s downfall.

But Sir Jake, who was chair when Ms Truss sacked Ms Braverman last week, said that she was responsible for a “really serious breach” relating to confidential government discussions of cybersecurity.

He challenged Mr Sunak’s claim that the home secretary had confessed to breaking the code, telling Talk TV that “the evidence was put to her and she accepted the evidence, rather than the other way around”.

Ms Braverman left her role in Ms Truss’s cabinet after she was caught sending veteran backbench Tory Sir John Hayes, a fellow right-winger, an official document from a personal email account.

She accidentally copied in someone she believed was Sir John’s wife, but was in fact an aide to Conservative MP Andrew Percy, who raised the alarm.