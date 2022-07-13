Jump to content
Tory leadership: Penny Mordaunt favourite among party members to become new PM, poll finds

Jane Dalton
Wednesday 13 July 2022 13:32
Comments
(Independent)

Penny Mordaunt is the clear favourite for leader and next prime minister among Conservative members, according to a new YouGov poll.

A survey of 879 members put Ms Mordaunt on 27 per cent – almost twice as much as second-placed Kemi Badenoch, on 15 per cent.

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss were each backed by 13 per cent of those questioned.

Tom Tugendhat had the support of 8 per cent, while Suella Braverman was on 5 per cent.

Former health secretary Jeremy Hunt had the backing of 4 per cent, while just 1 per cent wanted chancellor Nadhim Zahawi as the next prime minister.

Recommended

The YouGov findings confirm those of a poll by Conservative Home on Tuesday, which put the same two candidates as favourites among the party faithful.

More follows

Comments

