One way to look at Tory leadership candidates is their voting record in parliament.
Generally, most have voted with the Tory whip, and their record will depend when they were in the party and what it was following at the time.
Here are summaries of their votes on key issues, with help from the website TheyWorkForYou.
Rishi Sunak
During the EU referendum Rishi Sunak campaigned to leave the EU. In terms of parliamentary votes, he has generally followed the Tory whip on EU matters.
LGBT rights
Rishi Sunak hasn't been an MP long enough to be present for any significant votes on LGBT rights; he was absent for a vote permitting same sex marriage in Northern Ireland
Social security
The website TheyWorkFor you says Rishi Sunak has "consistently voted for a reduction in spending on welfare benefits" with 23 votes for and 0 against.
Tax
On tax, Rishi Sunak has generally followed the Tory whip. He has consistently voted against higher taxes on banks and voted to reduce capital gains tax.
Penny Mordaunt
Brexit
During the EU referendum Penny Mordaunt campaigned to leave the EU. In terms of parliamentary votes, she has generally followed the Tory whip on EU matters.
LGBT rights
Penny Mordaunt has always voted in favour of LGBT rights, including same-sex marriage.
Social security
The website TheyWorkFor you says Penny Mordaunt has "almost always voted for a reduction in spending on welfare benefits" with 47 votes for and zero against.
Tax
On tax, Penny Mordaunt has backed some higher taxes on banks but generally voted to reduce capital gains tax. She has also voted for increasing the rate of VAT.
Tom Tugendhat
Brexit
During the EU referendum Tom Tugendhat campaigned to remain in the EU. In terms of parliamentary votes, he has generally followed the Tory whip on EU matters.
LGBT rights
Tom Tugendhat hasn't been an MP long enough to be present for any significant votes on LGBT rights, but he did vote in favour of it permitting it in Northern Ireland
Social security
The website TheyWorkFor you says Tom Tugendhat has "consistently voted for a reduction in spending on welfare benefits" with 23 votes for and zero against.
Tax
On tax, Tom Tugendhat has generally voted with the Tory whip and has consistently voted against higher taxes on banks and voted to reduce capital gains tax
Liz Truss
Brexit
During the EU referendum Liz Truss campaigned to remain in the EU. In terms of parliamentary votes, she has generally followed the Tory whip on EU matters.
LGBT rights
Liz Truss has always voted in favour of LGBT rights, including same-sex marriage
Social security
The website TheyWorkFor you says Liz Truss has "almost always voted for a reduction in spending on welfare benefits" with 48 votes for and zero against.
Tax
On tax, Liz Truss has voted for some higher taxes on banks but also for reducing capital gains tax.
Jeremy Hunt
Brexit
During the EU referendum Jeremy Hunt campaigned to remain in the EU. In terms of parliamentary votes, he has generally followed the Tory whip on EU matters.
LGBT rights
Jeremy Hunt has virtually always voted in favour of LGBT rights, including same-sex marriage
Social security
The website TheyWorkFor you says Jeremy Hunt has "consistently voted for a reduction in spending on welfare benefits" with 48 votes for and zero against.
Tax
On tax, Jeremy Hunt has generally voted against higher taxes on banks, for increasing the rate of VAT, and for cutting reducing capital gains tax.
Kemi Badenoch
Brexit
During the EU referendum Kemi Badenoch campaigned to leave the EU. In terms of parliamentary votes, she has generally followed the Tory whip on EU matters.
LGBT rights
Kemi Badenoch hasn't been an MP long enough to be present for any significant votes on LGBT rights. She was absent for a vote permitting it in Northern Ireland
Social security
Kemi Badenoch hasn't been in parliament long enough to be present for any significant votes on welfare benefits
Tax
Kemi Badenoch has consistently voted against higher taxes on banks. She has not been an MP long enough to have much of of a voting record on other taxes.
Nadhim Zahawi
Brexit
During the EU referendum Nadhim Zahawi campaigned to leave the EU. Im terms of parliamentary votes, he generally followed the Tory whip on EU matters.
LGBT rights
Nadhim Zahawi has generally voted in favour of same sex marriage, though he has been absent for some votes
Social security
The website TheyWorkFor you says Nadhim Zahawi has "Almost always voted for a reduction in spending on welfare benefits" with 46 votes for and 8 absences.
Tax
On tax, Nadhim Zahawi has voted for some higher taxes on banks, but also often against; he has almost always backed increasing VAT and generally for a lower capital gains tax.
Sajid Javid
Brexit
During the EU referendum Liz Truss campaigned to remain in the EU. In terms of parliamentary votes, he has generally followed the Tory whip on EU matters.
LGBT rights
Sajid Javid has generally voted in favour of same sex marriage, though he has been absent for some votes
Social security
The website TheyWorkFor you says Sajid Javid has "consistently voted for a reduction in spending on welfare benefits" with 53 votes for and zero against.
Tax
On tax, Sajid Javid has voted for some higher taxes on banks, but also often against; he has almost always backed increasing VAT and generally for a lower capital gains tax.
